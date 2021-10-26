All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
New York31.750
Brooklyn22.5001
Boston22.5001
Philadelphia22.5001
Toronto13.2502

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Charlotte31.750
Miami21.667½
Washington21.667½
Atlanta21.667½
Orlando13.2502

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago401.000
Milwaukee31.7501
Cleveland22.5002
Indiana13.2503
Detroit03.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas21.667
Memphis21.667
New Orleans13.250
Houston13.250
San Antonio13.250

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah201.000
Denver21.667½
Minnesota21.667½
Portland12.333
Oklahoma City04.0003

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Golden State401.000
L.A. Lakers22.5002
Phoenix12.333
L.A. Clippers12.333
Sacramento12.333

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 119, Indiana 109

Boston 140, Charlotte 129, OT

Atlanta 122, Detroit 104

Brooklyn 104, Washington 90

Miami 107, Orlando 90

Chicago 111, Toronto 108

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 98

Cleveland 99, Denver 87

L.A. Clippers 116, Portland 86

Tuesday's Games

New York 112, Philadelphia 99

Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98

Dallas 116, Houston 106

L.A. Lakers 125, San Antonio 121, OT

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

