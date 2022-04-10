All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
y-Boston5131.622
x-Philadelphia5131.622
x-Toronto4834.5853
Brooklyn4438.5377
New York3745.45114

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
z-Miami5329.646
Atlanta4339.52410
Charlotte4339.52410
Washington3547.42718
Orlando2260.26831

Central Division

WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5131.622
x-Chicago4636.5615
Cleveland4438.5377
Indiana2557.30526
Detroit2359.28028

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis5626.683
x-Dallas5130.630
New Orleans3645.44419½
San Antonio3447.42021½
Houston2062.24436

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Utah4833.593
x-Denver4833.593
Minnesota4636.561
Portland2754.33321
Oklahoma City2458.29324½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6417.790
x-Golden State5229.64212
L.A. Clippers4240.51222½
L.A. Lakers3249.39532
Sacramento2952.35835

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120

Memphis 141, New Orleans 114

Golden State 100, San Antonio 94

L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

