EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Toronto101.000
Boston101.000
Brooklyn101.000
New York00.000½
Philadelphia01.0001

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami101.000
Charlotte101.000
Washington00.000½
Orlando01.0001
Atlanta01.0001

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago00.000
Cleveland00.000
Detroit00.000
Indiana00.000
Milwaukee00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
San Antonio101.000
Dallas00.000½
Houston00.000½
Memphis00.000½
New Orleans01.0001

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota101.000
Denver01.0001
Portland01.0001
Oklahoma City01.0001
Utah01.0001

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento101.000
Golden State101.000
L.A. Clippers101.000
Phoenix01.0001
L.A. Lakers01.0001

Monday's Games

Toronto 123, Philadelphia 107

Boston 98, Orlando 97

Miami 125, Atlanta 99

Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 97

Minnesota 117, New Orleans 114

San Antonio 111, Utah 85

Sacramento 117, Phoenix 106

Golden State 121, Portland 107

L.A. Clippers 103, Denver 102

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

