All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Orlando
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Monday's Games
Toronto 123, Philadelphia 107
Boston 98, Orlando 97
Miami 125, Atlanta 99
Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 97
Minnesota 117, New Orleans 114
San Antonio 111, Utah 85
Sacramento 117, Phoenix 106
Golden State 121, Portland 107
L.A. Clippers 103, Denver 102
Tuesday's Games
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.