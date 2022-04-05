All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Toronto
|46
|33
|.582
|3
|Brooklyn
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|38
|.519
|10½
|Charlotte
|40
|39
|.506
|11½
|Washington
|35
|44
|.443
|16½
|Orlando
|21
|59
|.263
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|34
|.570
|4
|Cleveland
|43
|37
|.538
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|24½
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|6½
|New Orleans
|34
|44
|.436
|21
|San Antonio
|34
|45
|.430
|21½
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|36
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Denver
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|45
|35
|.563
|2
|Portland
|27
|52
|.342
|19½
|Oklahoma City
|24
|55
|.304
|22½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|50
|.367
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 120, Cleveland 115
Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122
Toronto 118, Atlanta 108
Brooklyn 118, Houston 105
Miami 144, Charlotte 115
Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94
Washington 132, Minnesota 114
Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106
San Antonio 116, Denver 97
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
