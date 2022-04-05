All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
x-Boston4930.620
x-Philadelphia4930.620
x-Toronto4633.5823
Brooklyn4138.5198
New York3544.44314

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami5228.650
Atlanta4138.51910½
Charlotte4039.50611½
Washington3544.44316½
Orlando2159.26331

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee4930.620
x-Chicago4534.5704
Cleveland4337.538
Indiana2555.31324½
Detroit2356.29126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis5523.705
x-Dallas4930.620
New Orleans3444.43621
San Antonio3445.43021½
Houston2060.25036

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4632.590
Denver4733.588
Minnesota4535.5632
Portland2752.34219½
Oklahoma City2455.30422½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6216.795
x-Golden State5029.63312½
L.A. Clippers3940.49423½
L.A. Lakers3147.39731
Sacramento2950.36733½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Orlando 120, Cleveland 115

Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122

Toronto 118, Atlanta 108

Brooklyn 118, Houston 105

Miami 144, Charlotte 115

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94

Washington 132, Minnesota 114

Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106

San Antonio 116, Denver 97

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you