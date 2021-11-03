All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
New York52.714
Philadelphia52.714
Toronto53.625½
Brooklyn43.5711
Boston25.2863

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami61.857
Washington52.7141
Charlotte53.625
Atlanta43.5712
Orlando26.250

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago61.857
Milwaukee44.500
Cleveland44.500
Indiana26.250
Detroit16.1435

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Dallas43.571
Memphis43.571
San Antonio25.2862
Houston16.1433
New Orleans17.125

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah61.857
Denver43.5712
Minnesota33.500
Portland34.4293
Oklahoma City16.1435

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Golden State51.833
L.A. Lakers53.6251
Phoenix33.5002
Sacramento34.429
L.A. Clippers24.3333

Monday's Games

Indiana 131, San Antonio 118

Philadelphia 113, Portland 103

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110

Toronto 113, New York 104

Chicago 128, Boston 114

Atlanta 118, Washington 111

Memphis 106, Denver 97

Orlando 115, Minnesota 97

L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89

Miami 125, Dallas 110

Utah 119, Sacramento 113

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you