All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Orlando
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Houston
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|7
|.125
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Sacramento
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Monday's Games
Indiana 131, San Antonio 118
Philadelphia 113, Portland 103
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110
Toronto 113, New York 104
Chicago 128, Boston 114
Atlanta 118, Washington 111
Memphis 106, Denver 97
Orlando 115, Minnesota 97
L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89
Miami 125, Dallas 110
Utah 119, Sacramento 113
Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.