All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
x-Boston5224.684
x-Philadelphia4926.653
New York4333.5669
Brooklyn4035.53311½
Toronto3838.50014

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami4036.526
Atlanta3838.5002
Washington3442.4476
Orlando3244.4218
Charlotte2651.33814½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5421.720
x-Cleveland4829.6237
Chicago3639.48018
Indiana3343.43421½
Detroit1659.21338

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis4827.640
New Orleans3838.50010½
Dallas3739.48711½
San Antonio1956.25329
Houston1858.23730½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Denver5124.680
Minnesota3937.51312½
Oklahoma City3739.48714½
Utah3540.46716
Portland3243.42719

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento4530.600
Phoenix4035.5335
L.A. Clippers4036.526
Golden State4037.5196
L.A. Lakers3738.4938

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117

New York 137, Houston 115

Phoenix 117, Utah 103

Denver 116, Philadelphia 111

New Orleans 124, Portland 90

Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 124, Chicago 112

Tuesday's Games

Washington 130, Boston 111

Toronto 106, Miami 92

Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118

Memphis 113, Orlando 108

Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134

Golden State 120, New Orleans 109

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

