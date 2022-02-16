All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Boston
|34
|25
|.576
|1
|Toronto
|31
|25
|.554
|2½
|Brooklyn
|30
|27
|.526
|4
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|9½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|29
|30
|.492
|8½
|Atlanta
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|10
|Orlando
|13
|46
|.220
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Milwaukee
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2
|Indiana
|19
|40
|.322
|18½
|Detroit
|12
|45
|.211
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Dallas
|34
|24
|.586
|6½
|New Orleans
|23
|35
|.397
|17½
|San Antonio
|22
|36
|.379
|18½
|Houston
|15
|41
|.268
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|Denver
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|5½
|Portland
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|18
|39
|.316
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|47
|10
|.825
|—
|Golden State
|42
|16
|.724
|5½
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|31
|.483
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|31
|.456
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|37
|.373
|26
Monday's Games
Washington 103, Detroit 94
Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85
Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT
New Orleans 120, Toronto 90
Portland 122, Milwaukee 107
Chicago 120, San Antonio 109
Utah 135, Houston 101
Denver 121, Orlando 111
L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116
Boston 135, Philadelphia 87
Dallas 107, Miami 99
Memphis 121, New Orleans 109
Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT
Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119
Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 1
Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 9 p.m., Cleveland
2022 Rising Stars Challenge - Game 2
Team Barry vs Team Payton, 9:30 p.m., Cleveland