EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4116.719
Philadelphia3719.661
Brooklyn3324.5798
New York3227.54210
Toronto2731.46614½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3226.552
Atlanta2929.5003
Washington2630.4645
Orlando2434.4148
Charlotte1643.27116½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3917.696
Cleveland3822.6333
Chicago2631.45613½
Indiana2534.42415½
Detroit1543.25925

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3422.607
Dallas3128.525
New Orleans3028.5175
San Antonio1444.24121
Houston1344.22821½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Minnesota3129.51710
Utah2930.49211½
Portland2829.49111½
Oklahoma City2729.48212

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento3224.571
Phoenix3127.5342
L.A. Clippers3128.525
Golden State2928.509
L.A. Lakers2632.4487

Sunday's Games

Boston 119, Memphis 109

Toronto 119, Detroit 118

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Houston 104

Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138

Utah 123, Indiana 117

Denver 112, Miami 108

New York 124, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 100, Chicago 91

New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100

Minnesota 124, Dallas 121

Golden State 135, Washington 126

Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

