All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|19
|.661
|3½
|Brooklyn
|33
|24
|.579
|8
|New York
|32
|27
|.542
|10
|Toronto
|27
|31
|.466
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|3
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|5
|Orlando
|24
|34
|.414
|8
|Charlotte
|16
|43
|.271
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|22
|.633
|3
|Chicago
|26
|31
|.456
|13½
|Indiana
|25
|34
|.424
|15½
|Detroit
|15
|43
|.259
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Dallas
|31
|28
|.525
|4½
|New Orleans
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|44
|.241
|21
|Houston
|13
|44
|.228
|21½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Minnesota
|31
|29
|.517
|10
|Utah
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|Portland
|28
|29
|.491
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|27
|29
|.482
|12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Phoenix
|31
|27
|.534
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|28
|.525
|2½
|Golden State
|29
|28
|.509
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|32
|.448
|7
Sunday's Games
Boston 119, Memphis 109
Toronto 119, Detroit 118
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 123, Houston 104
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109
Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138
Utah 123, Indiana 117
Denver 112, Miami 108
New York 124, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 100, Chicago 91
New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100
Minnesota 124, Dallas 121
Golden State 135, Washington 126
Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.