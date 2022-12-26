All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Brooklyn
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|Philadelphia
|20
|12
|.625
|3
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Miami
|17
|17
|.500
|½
|Washington
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Charlotte
|9
|24
|.273
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|Indiana
|17
|17
|.500
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Detroit
|8
|28
|.222
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|San Antonio
|11
|22
|.333
|10
|Houston
|10
|23
|.303
|11
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Utah
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4½
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Oklahoma City
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Phoenix
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Sacramento
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Golden State
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|20
|.394
|6
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 112
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Denver 128, Phoenix 125, OT
Monday's Games
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
Houston 133, Chicago 118
New Orleans 113, Indiana 93
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
