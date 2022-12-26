All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston2410.706
Brooklyn2212.6472
Philadelphia2012.6253
New York1816.5296
Toronto1518.455

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta1716.515
Miami1717.500½
Washington1321.382
Orlando1321.382
Charlotte924.2738

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2211.667
Cleveland2213.6291
Indiana1717.500
Chicago1419.4248
Detroit828.22215½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
New Orleans2112.636
Memphis2012.625½
Dallas1816.529
San Antonio1122.33310
Houston1023.30311

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2111.656
Utah1917.5284
Portland1716.515
Minnesota1618.4716
Oklahoma City1419.424

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
L.A. Clippers2015.571
Phoenix1915.559½
Sacramento1714.5481
Golden State1618.471
L.A. Lakers1320.3946

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 112

Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Denver 128, Phoenix 125, OT

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT

Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Houston 133, Chicago 118

New Orleans 113, Indiana 93

San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you