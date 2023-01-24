All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3513.729
Philadelphia3016.6524
Brooklyn2917.6305
New York2523.52110
Toronto2127.43814

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2622.542
Atlanta2424.5002
Washington2026.4355
Orlando1829.383
Charlotte1335.27113

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3017.638
Cleveland2919.604
Indiana2325.479
Chicago2224.478
Detroit1237.24519

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3116.660
New Orleans2621.5535
Dallas2523.521
San Antonio1433.29817
Houston1136.23420

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3314.702
Utah2525.500
Minnesota2425.49010
Oklahoma City2324.48910
Portland2225.46811

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2719.587
L.A. Clippers2524.510
Phoenix2424.5004
Golden State2324.489
L.A. Lakers2225.468

Monday's Games

Orlando 113, Boston 98

Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

Chicago 111, Atlanta 100

Houston 119, Minnesota 114

Utah 120, Charlotte 102

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.

