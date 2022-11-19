All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston133.813
Toronto97.5634
Philadelphia87.533
New York88.5005
Brooklyn79.4386

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta96.600
Washington97.563½
Miami79.438
Orlando511.313
Charlotte413.2356

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee114.733
Cleveland96.6002
Indiana86.571
Chicago610.375
Detroit314.1769

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis106.625
Dallas96.600½
New Orleans97.5631
San Antonio610.3754
Houston313.1887

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Portland105.667
Utah116.647
Denver96.6001
Minnesota78.4673
Oklahoma City79.438

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix96.600
Sacramento86.571½
L.A. Clippers97.563½
Golden State79.438
L.A. Lakers410.286

Thursday's Games

Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Brooklyn 109, Portland 107

L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91

Friday's Games

Washington 107, Miami 106, OT

Philadelphia 110, Milwaukee 102

Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 110

Orlando 108, Chicago 107

Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122, 2OT

Boston 117, New Orleans 109

Indiana 99, Houston 91

Dallas 127, Denver 99

Utah 134, Phoenix 133

Golden State 111, New York 101

L.A. Lakers 128, Detroit 121

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

