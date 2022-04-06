All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Toronto
|46
|33
|.582
|3
|Brooklyn
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Atlanta
|41
|38
|.519
|10½
|Charlotte
|40
|39
|.506
|11½
|Washington
|35
|44
|.443
|16½
|Orlando
|21
|59
|.263
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|x-Chicago
|45
|34
|.570
|4
|Cleveland
|43
|37
|.538
|6½
|Indiana
|25
|55
|.313
|24½
|Detroit
|23
|57
|.288
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|24
|.696
|—
|x-Dallas
|50
|30
|.625
|5½
|New Orleans
|35
|44
|.443
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|45
|.430
|21
|Houston
|20
|60
|.250
|35½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Utah
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Denver
|47
|33
|.588
|½
|Minnesota
|45
|35
|.563
|2½
|Portland
|27
|52
|.342
|20
|Oklahoma City
|24
|55
|.304
|23
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|63
|16
|.797
|—
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|13
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|24
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|48
|.392
|32
|Sacramento
|29
|51
|.363
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 120, Cleveland 115
Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122
Toronto 118, Atlanta 108
Brooklyn 118, Houston 105
Miami 144, Charlotte 115
Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94
Washington 132, Minnesota 114
Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106
San Antonio 116, Denver 97
Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT
New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109
Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 131, Detroit 113
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
