All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Boston
|24
|24
|.500
|6
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|6
|New York
|23
|25
|.479
|7
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Charlotte
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Washington
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Orlando
|9
|39
|.188
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|½
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Indiana
|17
|31
|.354
|13
|Detroit
|11
|35
|.239
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Dallas
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|New Orleans
|18
|28
|.391
|12½
|San Antonio
|17
|30
|.362
|14
|Houston
|14
|33
|.298
|17
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Denver
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
|Minnesota
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Portland
|20
|26
|.435
|9
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|37
|9
|.804
|—
|Golden State
|34
|13
|.723
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|24
|.489
|14½
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|25
|.479
|15
|Sacramento
|18
|30
|.375
|20
Monday's Games
Cleveland 95, New York 93
Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110
New Orleans 117, Indiana 113
Phoenix 115, Utah 109
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.