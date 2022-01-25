All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn2917.630
Philadelphia2719.5872
Boston2424.5006
Toronto2222.5006
New York2325.4797

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3017.638
Charlotte2621.5534
Washington2324.4897
Atlanta2125.457
Orlando939.18821½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago2917.630
Milwaukee3019.612½
Cleveland2919.6041
Indiana1731.35413
Detroit1135.23918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3217.653
Dallas2720.5744
New Orleans1828.39112½
San Antonio1730.36214
Houston1433.29817

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah3018.625
Denver2421.533
Minnesota2323.5006
Portland2026.4359
Oklahoma City1433.29815½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix379.804
Golden State3413.723
L.A. Lakers2324.48914½
L.A. Clippers2325.47915
Sacramento1830.37520

Monday's Games

Cleveland 95, New York 93

Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110

New Orleans 117, Indiana 113

Phoenix 115, Utah 109

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

