All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
y-Boston5131.622
x-Philadelphia5131.622
x-Toronto4834.5853
x-Brooklyn4438.5377
New York3745.45114

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
z-Miami5329.646
Atlanta4339.52410
Charlotte4339.52410
Washington3547.42718
Orlando2260.26831

Central Division

WLPctGB
y-Milwaukee5131.622
x-Chicago4636.5615
Cleveland4438.5377
Indiana2557.30526
Detroit2359.28028

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis5626.683
x-Dallas5230.6344
New Orleans3646.43920
San Antonio3448.41522
Houston2062.24436

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Utah4933.598
x-Denver4834.5851
Minnesota4636.5613
Portland2755.32922
Oklahoma City2458.29325

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6418.780
x-Golden State5329.64611
L.A. Clippers4240.51222
L.A. Lakers3349.40231
Sacramento3052.36634

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

