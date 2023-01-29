All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3615.706
Philadelphia3216.667
Brooklyn3019.6125
New York2724.5299
Toronto2328.45113

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2823.549
Atlanta2525.500
Washington2326.4694
Orlando1931.380
Charlotte1536.29413

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3217.653
Cleveland3021.5883
Indiana2427.4719
Chicago2326.4699
Detroit1338.25520

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3118.633
New Orleans2624.520
Dallas2625.5106
San Antonio1436.28017½
Houston1238.24019½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3416.680
Minnesota2725.5198
Utah2626.5009
Oklahoma City2425.490
Portland2326.46910½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2721.563
L.A. Clippers2824.5381
Phoenix2625.510
Golden State2524.510
L.A. Lakers2327.4605

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 126, Denver 119

Brooklyn 122, New York 115

Chicago 128, Orlando 109

Houston 117, Detroit 114

L.A. Clippers 120, Atlanta 113

Minnesota 117, Sacramento 110

Washington 113, New Orleans 103

Phoenix 128, San Antonio 118, OT

Utah 108, Dallas 100

Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121, OT

Toronto 123, Portland 105

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 117

Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

