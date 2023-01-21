All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|12
|.739
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|16
|.644
|4½
|Brooklyn
|28
|17
|.622
|5½
|New York
|25
|22
|.532
|9½
|Toronto
|20
|26
|.435
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|22
|.522
|½
|Washington
|19
|26
|.422
|5
|Orlando
|17
|28
|.378
|7
|Charlotte
|12
|34
|.261
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|19
|.596
|2
|Indiana
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Chicago
|21
|24
|.467
|8
|Detroit
|12
|36
|.250
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|20
|.565
|5½
|Dallas
|25
|22
|.532
|7
|San Antonio
|14
|32
|.304
|17½
|Houston
|10
|35
|.222
|21
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Utah
|24
|25
|.490
|10½
|Minnesota
|23
|24
|.489
|10½
|Oklahoma City
|22
|24
|.478
|11
|Portland
|21
|24
|.467
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Golden State
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Phoenix
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|25
|.457
|6
Thursday's Games
Chicago 126, Detroit 108
Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT
Minnesota 128, Toronto 126
Philadelphia 105, Portland 95
Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112
Friday's Games
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110
Atlanta 139, New York 124
Golden State 120, Cleveland 114
Dallas 115, Miami 90
L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126
Brooklyn 117, Utah 106
Denver 134, Indiana 111
Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113
L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.