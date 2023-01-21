All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3412.739
Philadelphia2916.644
Brooklyn2817.622
New York2522.532
Toronto2026.43514

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2522.532
Atlanta2422.522½
Washington1926.4225
Orlando1728.3787
Charlotte1234.26112½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2916.644
Cleveland2819.5962
Indiana2324.4897
Chicago2124.4678
Detroit1236.25018½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3114.689
New Orleans2620.565
Dallas2522.5327
San Antonio1432.30417½
Houston1035.22221

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3313.717
Utah2425.49010½
Minnesota2324.48910½
Oklahoma City2224.47811
Portland2124.46711½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2618.591
Golden State2323.5004
L.A. Clippers2424.5004
Phoenix2224.4785
L.A. Lakers2125.4576

Thursday's Games

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT

Minnesota 128, Toronto 126

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

Atlanta 139, New York 124

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

Dallas 115, Miami 90

L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126

Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Denver 134, Indiana 111

Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

