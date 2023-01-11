All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston2912.707
Brooklyn2713.675
Philadelphia2515.625
New York2219.5377
Toronto1823.43911

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2220.524
Atlanta1921.4752
Washington1724.415
Orlando1626.3816
Charlotte1131.26211

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2614.650
Cleveland2616.6191
Indiana2318.561
Chicago1922.463
Detroit1133.25017

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis2713.675
New Orleans2516.610
Dallas2319.5485
San Antonio1328.31714½
Houston1030.25017

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2713.675
Minnesota2021.488
Utah2123.4778
Portland1921.4758
Oklahoma City1823.439

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2118.538
L.A. Clippers2221.5121
Phoenix2121.500
Golden State2021.4882
L.A. Lakers1922.4633

Monday's Games

New Orleans 132, Washington 112

Boston 107, Chicago 99

Milwaukee 111, New York 107

Memphis 121, San Antonio 113

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Sacramento 136, Orlando 111

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116

Toronto 132, Charlotte 120

Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111

Utah 116, Cleveland 114

Orlando 109, Portland 106

Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you