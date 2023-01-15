All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3212.727
Brooklyn2714.659
Philadelphia2616.6195
New York2419.558
Toronto1924.44212½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2420.545
Atlanta2122.488
Washington1825.419
Orlando1627.372
Charlotte1133.25013

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2716.628
Cleveland2717.614½
Indiana2321.523
Chicago1924.4428
Detroit1234.26116½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis2913.690
New Orleans2617.605
Dallas2420.5456
San Antonio1330.30216½
Houston1032.23819

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2913.690
Minnesota2222.5008
Utah2224.4789
Portland2022.4769
Oklahoma City2023.465

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2318.561
Golden State2121.500
L.A. Clippers2222.500
Phoenix2123.477
L.A. Lakers1923.452

Friday's Games

New Orleans 116, Detroit 110

New York 112, Washington 108

Atlanta 113, Indiana 111

Golden State 144, San Antonio 113

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 110

Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116

Utah 112, Orlando 108

Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 139, Houston 114

Saturday's Games

Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

Memphis 130, Indiana 112

Atlanta 114, Toronto 103

Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102

Philadelphia 118, Utah 117

Portland 136, Dallas 119

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

