All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|32
|12
|.727
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|14
|.659
|3½
|Philadelphia
|26
|16
|.619
|5
|New York
|24
|19
|.558
|7½
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|27
|.372
|7½
|Charlotte
|11
|33
|.250
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Indiana
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|24
|.442
|8
|Detroit
|12
|34
|.261
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|17
|.605
|3½
|Dallas
|24
|20
|.545
|6
|San Antonio
|13
|30
|.302
|16½
|Houston
|10
|32
|.238
|19
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Minnesota
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Utah
|22
|24
|.478
|9
|Portland
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Oklahoma City
|20
|23
|.465
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Golden State
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|21
|23
|.477
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|23
|.452
|4½
Friday's Games
New Orleans 116, Detroit 110
New York 112, Washington 108
Atlanta 113, Indiana 111
Golden State 144, San Antonio 113
Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 110
Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116
Utah 112, Orlando 108
Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103
Sacramento 139, Houston 114
Saturday's Games
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
Memphis 130, Indiana 112
Atlanta 114, Toronto 103
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
Philadelphia 118, Utah 117
Portland 136, Dallas 119
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
