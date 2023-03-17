All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|22
|.681
|½
|New York
|41
|30
|.577
|7½
|Brooklyn
|39
|31
|.557
|9
|Toronto
|34
|36
|.486
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|35
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|32
|38
|.457
|5½
|Orlando
|28
|42
|.400
|9½
|Charlotte
|22
|50
|.306
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|50
|20
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|45
|28
|.616
|6½
|Indiana
|32
|38
|.457
|18
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|18
|Detroit
|16
|55
|.225
|34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Dallas
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|New Orleans
|33
|36
|.478
|8½
|San Antonio
|18
|51
|.261
|23½
|Houston
|17
|52
|.246
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|35
|.500
|12
|Oklahoma City
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|Utah
|33
|36
|.478
|13½
|Portland
|31
|38
|.449
|15½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Phoenix
|38
|32
|.543
|4½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Golden State
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|36
|.486
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Denver 119, Detroit 100
Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111
Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96
Indiana 139, Milwaukee 123
Phoenix 116, Orlando 113
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82
Cleveland 117, Washington 94
Atlanta 127, Golden State 119
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
