EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4822.686
Philadelphia4722.681½
New York4130.577
Brooklyn3931.5579
Toronto3436.48614

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3833.535
Atlanta3535.500
Washington3238.457
Orlando2842.400
Charlotte2250.30616½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5020.714
Cleveland4528.616
Indiana3238.45718
Chicago3137.45618
Detroit1655.22534½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4127.603
Dallas3535.5007
New Orleans3336.478
San Antonio1851.26123½
Houston1752.24624½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Denver4723.671
Minnesota3535.50012
Oklahoma City3436.48613
Utah3336.47813½
Portland3138.44915½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento4227.609
Phoenix3832.543
L.A. Clippers3733.529
Golden State3635.5077
L.A. Lakers3436.486

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Denver 119, Detroit 100

Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111

Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96

Indiana 139, Milwaukee 123

Phoenix 116, Orlando 113

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

