All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|12
|.739
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|16
|.644
|4½
|Brooklyn
|27
|16
|.628
|5½
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|9
|Toronto
|20
|26
|.435
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Atlanta
|23
|22
|.511
|1½
|Washington
|19
|26
|.422
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|28
|.364
|8
|Charlotte
|12
|34
|.261
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|18
|.609
|1½
|Indiana
|23
|23
|.500
|6½
|Chicago
|21
|24
|.467
|8
|Detroit
|12
|36
|.250
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|19
|.578
|5½
|Dallas
|24
|22
|.522
|8
|San Antonio
|14
|31
|.311
|17½
|Houston
|10
|35
|.222
|21½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|Utah
|24
|24
|.500
|9½
|Minnesota
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Oklahoma City
|22
|23
|.489
|10
|Portland
|21
|24
|.467
|11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Golden State
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|Phoenix
|21
|24
|.467
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|25
|.444
|6
Wednesday's Games
Washington 116, New York 105
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
Thursday's Games
Chicago 126, Detroit 108
Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT
Minnesota 128, Toronto 126
Philadelphia 105, Portland 95
Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.