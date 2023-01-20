All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3412.739
Philadelphia2916.644
Brooklyn2716.628
New York2521.5439
Toronto2026.43514

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2521.543
Atlanta2322.511
Washington1926.422
Orlando1628.3648
Charlotte1234.26113

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2916.644
Cleveland2818.609
Indiana2323.500
Chicago2124.4678
Detroit1236.25018½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3113.705
New Orleans2619.578
Dallas2422.5228
San Antonio1431.31117½
Houston1035.22221½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3213.711
Utah2424.500
Minnesota2324.48910
Oklahoma City2223.48910
Portland2124.46711

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2518.581
Golden State2223.4894
L.A. Clippers2324.4894
Phoenix2124.4675
L.A. Lakers2025.4446

Wednesday's Games

Washington 116, New York 105

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

Miami 124, New Orleans 98

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

Denver 122, Minnesota 118

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Thursday's Games

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT

Minnesota 128, Toronto 126

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

