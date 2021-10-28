All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Brooklyn
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Orlando
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|New Orleans
|1
|4
|.200
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Portland
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sacramento
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|3
|.250
|3
Tuesday's Games
New York 112, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98
Dallas 116, Houston 106
L.A. Lakers 125, San Antonio 121, OT
Utah 122, Denver 110
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 120, Orlando 111
Miami 106, Brooklyn 93
Toronto 118, Indiana 100
Atlanta 102, New Orleans 99
Washington 116, Boston 107
Minnesota 113, Milwaukee 108
Oklahoma City 123, L.A. Lakers 115
Sacramento 110, Phoenix 107
Portland 116, Memphis 96
Cleveland 92, L.A. Clippers 79
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.