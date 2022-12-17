All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston228.733
Brooklyn1812.6004
Philadelphia1612.5715
New York1613.552
Toronto1316.448

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami1615.516
Atlanta1515.500½
Washington1119.367
Orlando1020.333
Charlotte722.2418

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee208.714
Cleveland1911.6332
Indiana1515.5006
Chicago1117.3939
Detroit823.25813½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis199.679
New Orleans1810.6431
Dallas1514.517
Houston919.32110
San Antonio920.31010½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver1711.607
Portland1613.552
Utah1714.548
Minnesota1415.483
Oklahoma City1118.379

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix1712.586
Sacramento1612.571½
L.A. Clippers1814.563½
Golden State1416.467
L.A. Lakers1216.429

Friday's Games

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

New York 114, Chicago 91

Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 130, Portland 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

Orlando 117, Boston 109

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

