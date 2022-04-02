All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
x-Boston4830.615
Philadelphia4730.610½
Toronto4532.584
Brooklyn4037.519
New York3443.44213½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4928.636
Atlanta4037.5199
Charlotte4038.513
Washington3443.44215
Orlando2058.25629½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee4829.623
Chicago4532.5843
Cleveland4235.5456
Indiana2553.32123½
Detroit2256.28226½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis5523.705
x-Dallas4830.6157
New Orleans3443.44220½
San Antonio3245.41622½
Houston2058.25635

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah4631.597
Denver4632.590½
Minnesota4434.564
Portland2750.35119
Oklahoma City2255.28624

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6215.805
Golden State4829.62314
L.A. Clippers3840.48724½
L.A. Lakers3146.40331
Sacramento2949.37233½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Toronto 102, Orlando 89

Washington 135, Dallas 103

Boston 128, Indiana 123

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119

Memphis 122, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Houston 117

San Antonio 130, Portland 111

Minnesota 136, Denver 130

New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you