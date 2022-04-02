All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Philadelphia
|47
|30
|.610
|½
|Toronto
|45
|32
|.584
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|37
|.519
|7½
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Atlanta
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|9½
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|15
|Orlando
|20
|58
|.256
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|3
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|6
|Indiana
|25
|53
|.321
|23½
|Detroit
|22
|56
|.282
|26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Dallas
|48
|30
|.615
|7
|New Orleans
|34
|43
|.442
|20½
|San Antonio
|32
|45
|.416
|22½
|Houston
|20
|58
|.256
|35
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Denver
|46
|32
|.590
|½
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|Portland
|27
|50
|.351
|19
|Oklahoma City
|22
|55
|.286
|24
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|Golden State
|48
|29
|.623
|14
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|46
|.403
|31
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
Toronto 102, Orlando 89
Washington 135, Dallas 103
Boston 128, Indiana 123
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119
Memphis 122, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Houston 117
San Antonio 130, Portland 111
Minnesota 136, Denver 130
New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
