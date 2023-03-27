All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
x-Boston5223.693
x-Philadelphia4925.662
New York4333.566
Brooklyn4035.53312
Toronto3738.49315

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami4035.533
Atlanta3738.4933
Washington3342.4407
Orlando3243.4278
Charlotte2551.32915½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee5421.720
x-Cleveland4828.632
Chicago3638.48617½
Indiana3343.43421½
Detroit1659.21338

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis4727.635
New Orleans3737.50010
Dallas3739.48711
San Antonio1956.25328½
Houston1858.23730

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Denver5024.676
Minnesota3837.50712½
Oklahoma City3738.49313½
Utah3540.46715½
Portland3242.43218

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento4529.608
Phoenix4035.533
L.A. Clippers3936.520
Golden State3937.5137
L.A. Lakers3738.493

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 110, Dallas 104

Chicago 118, L.A. Lakers 108

Boston 137, San Antonio 93

Toronto 114, Washington 104

Cleveland 108, Houston 91

Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106

Memphis 123, Atlanta 119

Oklahoma City 118, Portland 112

Minnesota 99, Golden State 96

Monday's Games

Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117

New York 137, Houston 115

Phoenix 117, Utah 103

Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you