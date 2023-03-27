All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|52
|23
|.693
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|25
|.662
|2½
|New York
|43
|33
|.566
|9½
|Brooklyn
|40
|35
|.533
|12
|Toronto
|37
|38
|.493
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Atlanta
|37
|38
|.493
|3
|Washington
|33
|42
|.440
|7
|Orlando
|32
|43
|.427
|8
|Charlotte
|25
|51
|.329
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|x-Cleveland
|48
|28
|.632
|6½
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|17½
|Indiana
|33
|43
|.434
|21½
|Detroit
|16
|59
|.213
|38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|New Orleans
|37
|37
|.500
|10
|Dallas
|37
|39
|.487
|11
|San Antonio
|19
|56
|.253
|28½
|Houston
|18
|58
|.237
|30
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|37
|.507
|12½
|Oklahoma City
|37
|38
|.493
|13½
|Utah
|35
|40
|.467
|15½
|Portland
|32
|42
|.432
|18
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Phoenix
|40
|35
|.533
|5½
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|36
|.520
|6½
|Golden State
|39
|37
|.513
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|37
|38
|.493
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 110, Dallas 104
Chicago 118, L.A. Lakers 108
Boston 137, San Antonio 93
Toronto 114, Washington 104
Cleveland 108, Houston 91
Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106
Memphis 123, Atlanta 119
Oklahoma City 118, Portland 112
Minnesota 99, Golden State 96
Monday's Games
Dallas 127, Indiana 104
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117
New York 137, Houston 115
Phoenix 117, Utah 103
Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
