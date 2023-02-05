All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3716.698
Philadelphia3417.6672
Brooklyn3220.615
New York2826.519
Toronto2430.44413½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2925.537
Atlanta2727.5002
Washington2428.4624
Orlando2232.4077
Charlotte1540.27314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3617.679
Cleveland3222.593
Chicago2527.48110½
Indiana2529.46311½
Detroit1440.25922½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3220.615
Dallas2826.5195
New Orleans2727.5006
San Antonio1439.26418½
Houston1340.24519½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3716.698
Minnesota2827.50910
Utah2727.50010½
Portland2627.49111
Oklahoma City2527.48111½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2922.569
L.A. Clippers3026.536
Phoenix2926.5272
Golden State2726.5093
L.A. Lakers2529.463

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126

Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

L.A. Clippers 134, New York 128, OT

Chicago 129, Portland 121

Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

Milwaukee 123, Miami 115

Golden State 119, Dallas 113

Denver 128, Atlanta 108

Sunday's Games

Orlando 119, Charlotte 113

Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

