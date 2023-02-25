All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4417.721
Philadelphia3920.6614
Brooklyn3425.5769
New York3527.565
Toronto3031.49214

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3229.525
Atlanta3030.500
Washington2831.4753
Orlando2536.4107
Charlotte1943.30613½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4217.712
Cleveland3825.6036
Chicago2733.45015½
Indiana2735.43516½
Detroit1546.24628

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3623.610
Dallas3229.5255
New Orleans3031.4927
San Antonio1447.23023
Houston1346.22023

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4219.689
Minnesota3131.50011½
Utah3131.50011½
Oklahoma City2831.47513
Portland2831.47513

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento3425.576
Phoenix3328.5412
L.A. Clippers3329.532
Golden State3030.500
L.A. Lakers2832.467

Friday's Games

New York 115, Washington 109

Milwaukee 128, Miami 99

Atlanta 136, Cleveland 119

Chicago 131, Brooklyn 87

Charlotte 121, Minnesota 113

Golden State 116, Houston 101

Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 115

Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Toronto 95, Detroit 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 108

Charlotte 108, Miami 103

New York 128, New Orleans 106

Memphis 112, Denver 94

Boston 110, Philadelphia 107

Utah 118, San Antonio 102

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

