All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Toronto
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Brooklyn
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Miami
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Orlando
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
|Charlotte
|4
|14
|.222
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Indiana
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Detroit
|3
|15
|.167
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|New Orleans
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Dallas
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|San Antonio
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|Houston
|3
|14
|.176
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Portland
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Denver
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Sacramento
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Golden State
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Utah 118, Portland 113
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Sunday's Games
Phoenix 116, New York 95
Washington 106, Charlotte 102
Sacramento 137, Detroit 129
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
Golden State 127, Houston 120
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
Denver 98, Dallas 97
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
