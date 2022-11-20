All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston133.813
Toronto98.529
Philadelphia88.5005
Brooklyn89.471
New York89.471

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta106.625
Washington107.588½
Miami710.412
Orlando512.294
Charlotte414.2227

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee114.733
Cleveland106.625
Indiana96.6002
Chicago610.375
Detroit315.167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis107.588
New Orleans97.563½
Dallas97.563½
San Antonio612.333
Houston314.1767

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah126.667
Portland106.6251
Denver106.6251
Minnesota88.5003
Oklahoma City79.4384

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix106.625
Sacramento96.600½
L.A. Clippers107.588½
Golden State89.471
L.A. Lakers510.333

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Utah 118, Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 116, New York 95

Washington 106, Charlotte 102

Sacramento 137, Detroit 129

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Golden State 127, Houston 120

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Denver 98, Dallas 97

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

