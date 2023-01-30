All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|Philadelphia
|32
|17
|.653
|3
|Brooklyn
|30
|19
|.612
|5
|New York
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|Toronto
|23
|28
|.451
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Atlanta
|25
|25
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|23
|26
|.469
|4
|Orlando
|20
|31
|.392
|8
|Charlotte
|15
|36
|.294
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|9½
|Indiana
|24
|28
|.462
|10
|Detroit
|13
|38
|.255
|20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Dallas
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|New Orleans
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|San Antonio
|14
|36
|.280
|18
|Houston
|12
|38
|.240
|20
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|8
|Utah
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|Oklahoma City
|24
|25
|.490
|9½
|Portland
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|25
|.528
|1½
|Phoenix
|26
|25
|.510
|2½
|Golden State
|25
|24
|.510
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|27
|.460
|5
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 117
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Monday's Games
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
