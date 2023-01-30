All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3615.706
Philadelphia3217.6533
Brooklyn3019.6125
New York2724.5299
Toronto2328.45113

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2823.549
Atlanta2525.500
Washington2326.4694
Orlando2031.3928
Charlotte1536.29413

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3317.660
Cleveland3121.5963
Chicago2326.469
Indiana2428.46210
Detroit1338.25520½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3218.640
Dallas2625.510
New Orleans2625.510
San Antonio1436.28018
Houston1238.24020

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3416.680
Minnesota2725.5198
Utah2626.5009
Oklahoma City2425.490
Portland2326.46910½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2721.563
L.A. Clippers2825.528
Phoenix2625.510
Golden State2524.510
L.A. Lakers2327.4605

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 117

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Monday's Games

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

