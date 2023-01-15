All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston3212.727
Brooklyn2715.6434
Philadelphia2616.6195
New York2519.5687
Toronto1924.44212½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2420.545
Atlanta2122.488
Washington1825.419
Orlando1627.372
Charlotte1133.25013

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2716.628
Cleveland2717.614½
Indiana2321.523
Chicago2024.455
Detroit1235.25517

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis2913.690
New Orleans2617.605
Dallas2420.5456
San Antonio1331.29517
Houston1033.23319½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver2913.690
Minnesota2222.5008
Utah2224.4789
Oklahoma City2123.4779
Portland2022.4769

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento2418.571
L.A. Clippers2322.511
Golden State2122.488
Phoenix2123.4774
L.A. Lakers1923.4525

Saturday's Games

Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

Memphis 130, Indiana 112

Atlanta 114, Toronto 103

Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102

Philadelphia 118, Utah 117

Portland 136, Dallas 119

Sunday's Games

New York 117, Detroit 104

L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100

Chicago 132, Golden State 118

Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

