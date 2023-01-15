All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|32
|12
|.727
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|15
|.643
|4
|Philadelphia
|26
|16
|.619
|5
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|12½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Orlando
|16
|27
|.372
|7½
|Charlotte
|11
|33
|.250
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Indiana
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|7½
|Detroit
|12
|35
|.255
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|New Orleans
|26
|17
|.605
|3½
|Dallas
|24
|20
|.545
|6
|San Antonio
|13
|31
|.295
|17
|Houston
|10
|33
|.233
|19½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Minnesota
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Utah
|22
|24
|.478
|9
|Oklahoma City
|21
|23
|.477
|9
|Portland
|20
|22
|.476
|9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|2½
|Golden State
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Phoenix
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|23
|.452
|5
Saturday's Games
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
Boston 122, Charlotte 106
Memphis 130, Indiana 112
Atlanta 114, Toronto 103
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
Philadelphia 118, Utah 117
Portland 136, Dallas 119
Sunday's Games
New York 117, Detroit 104
L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100
Chicago 132, Golden State 118
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102
Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
