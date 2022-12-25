All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Brooklyn
|21
|12
|.636
|2
|Philadelphia
|20
|12
|.625
|2½
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|5½
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|8
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|1
|Washington
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|4½
|Charlotte
|9
|24
|.273
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|12
|.647
|1
|Indiana
|17
|16
|.515
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Detroit
|8
|27
|.229
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|New Orleans
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|Dallas
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|San Antonio
|10
|22
|.313
|10½
|Houston
|9
|23
|.281
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Utah
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Minnesota
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|Oklahoma City
|14
|19
|.424
|7
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Sacramento
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|Golden State
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|19
|.406
|5½
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 112
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
