EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Philadelphia4629.613
Boston4730.610
Toronto4432.579
Brooklyn4036.526
New York3443.44213

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4928.636
Charlotte4037.5199
Atlanta3937.513
Washington3343.43415½
Orlando2057.26029

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4728.627
Chicago4432.579
Cleveland4234.553
Indiana2552.32523
Detroit2056.26327½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
x-Memphis5323.697
Dallas4829.623
New Orleans3243.42720½
San Antonio3144.41321½
Houston2056.26333

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4631.597
Utah4531.592½
Minnesota4334.5583
Portland2748.36018
Oklahoma City2254.28923½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6114.813
Golden State4828.63213½
L.A. Clippers3739.48724½
L.A. Lakers3144.41330
Sacramento2749.35534½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 107, Washington 94

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116

Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Miami 106, Boston 98

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

