All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Boston
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|Toronto
|44
|32
|.579
|2½
|Brooklyn
|40
|36
|.526
|6½
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Atlanta
|39
|37
|.513
|9½
|Washington
|33
|43
|.434
|15½
|Orlando
|20
|57
|.260
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|44
|32
|.579
|3½
|Cleveland
|42
|34
|.553
|5½
|Indiana
|25
|52
|.325
|23
|Detroit
|20
|56
|.263
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Memphis
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|Dallas
|48
|29
|.623
|5½
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20½
|San Antonio
|31
|44
|.413
|21½
|Houston
|20
|56
|.263
|33
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Utah
|45
|31
|.592
|½
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Portland
|27
|48
|.360
|18
|Oklahoma City
|22
|54
|.289
|23½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|Golden State
|48
|28
|.632
|13½
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|39
|.487
|24½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|44
|.413
|30
|Sacramento
|27
|49
|.355
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 107, Washington 94
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116
Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110
Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 120, Cleveland 112
Washington 127, Orlando 110
Denver 125, Indiana 118
Toronto 125, Minnesota 102
Charlotte 125, New York 114
Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118
Miami 106, Boston 98
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
