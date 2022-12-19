All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston229.710
Brooklyn1912.6133
Philadelphia1712.5864
New York1713.567
Toronto1318.4199

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami1615.516
Atlanta1615.516
Washington1120.3555
Orlando1121.344
Charlotte723.233

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee228.733
Cleveland2111.6562
Indiana1516.484
Chicago1118.37910½
Detroit824.25015

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis1910.655
New Orleans1812.600
Dallas1516.4845
San Antonio1020.333
Houston921.30010½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver1811.621
Portland1714.5482
Minnesota1615.5163
Utah1716.5153
Oklahoma City1318.4196

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix1912.613
Sacramento1612.571
L.A. Clippers1814.563
Golden State1516.4844
L.A. Lakers1317.433

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

