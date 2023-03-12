All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|21
|.691
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|22
|.672
|1½
|Brooklyn
|39
|29
|.574
|8
|New York
|39
|30
|.565
|8½
|Toronto
|32
|36
|.471
|15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|36
|33
|.522
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|34
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|31
|37
|.456
|4½
|Orlando
|28
|40
|.412
|7½
|Charlotte
|22
|48
|.314
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|19
|.716
|—
|Cleveland
|43
|27
|.614
|6½
|Chicago
|31
|36
|.463
|17
|Indiana
|31
|37
|.456
|17½
|Detroit
|15
|53
|.221
|33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Dallas
|34
|34
|.500
|7
|New Orleans
|32
|35
|.478
|8½
|San Antonio
|17
|49
|.258
|23
|Houston
|15
|52
|.224
|25½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|34
|.500
|12
|Utah
|33
|35
|.485
|13
|Oklahoma City
|32
|35
|.478
|13½
|Portland
|31
|36
|.463
|14½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Phoenix
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|33
|.522
|5½
|Golden State
|35
|33
|.515
|6
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|34
|.493
|7½
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95
Utah 119, Charlotte 111
Indiana 121, Detroit 115
Orlando 126, Miami 114, OT
Boston 134, Atlanta 125
Memphis 112, Dallas 108
Chicago 119, Houston 111
Oklahoma City 110, New Orleans 96
Golden State 125, Milwaukee 116, OT
Sacramento 128, Phoenix 119
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 114, Charlotte 108
Brooklyn 122, Denver 120
Philadelphia 112, Washington 93
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.