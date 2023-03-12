All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4721.691
Philadelphia4522.672
Brooklyn3929.5748
New York3930.565
Toronto3236.47115

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3633.522
Atlanta3434.500
Washington3137.456
Orlando2840.412
Charlotte2248.31414½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4819.716
Cleveland4327.614
Chicago3136.46317
Indiana3137.45617½
Detroit1553.22133½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis4026.606
Dallas3434.5007
New Orleans3235.478
San Antonio1749.25823
Houston1552.22425½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4622.676
Minnesota3434.50012
Utah3335.48513
Oklahoma City3235.47813½
Portland3136.46314½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento4026.606
Phoenix3730.552
L.A. Clippers3633.522
Golden State3533.5156
L.A. Lakers3334.493

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95

Utah 119, Charlotte 111

Indiana 121, Detroit 115

Orlando 126, Miami 114, OT

Boston 134, Atlanta 125

Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Chicago 119, Houston 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Orleans 96

Golden State 125, Milwaukee 116, OT

Sacramento 128, Phoenix 119

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 114, Charlotte 108

Brooklyn 122, Denver 120

Philadelphia 112, Washington 93

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

