EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4730.610
Philadelphia4630.605½
Toronto4432.579
Brooklyn4036.526
New York3443.44213

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
y-Miami4928.636
Atlanta4037.5199
Charlotte4037.5199
Washington3343.43415½
Orlando2057.26029

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4728.627
Chicago4432.579
Cleveland4235.5456
Indiana2552.32523
Detroit2156.27327

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
y-Memphis5423.701
x-Dallas4829.6236
New Orleans3343.43420½
San Antonio3145.40822½
Houston2057.26034

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver4631.597
Utah4531.592½
Minnesota4334.5583
Portland2749.35518½
Oklahoma City2254.28923½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
z-Phoenix6214.816
Golden State4829.62314½
L.A. Clippers3739.48725
L.A. Lakers3144.41330½
Sacramento2849.36434½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 120, Cleveland 112

Washington 127, Orlando 110

Denver 125, Indiana 118

Toronto 125, Minnesota 102

Charlotte 125, New York 114

Miami 106, Boston 98

Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118

Sacramento 121, Houston 118

Memphis 112, San Antonio 111

New Orleans 117, Portland 107

Phoenix 107, Golden State 103

Thursday's Games

Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94

Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

