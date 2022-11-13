All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston103.769
Toronto77.500
Philadelphia77.500
Brooklyn67.4624
New York67.4624

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta85.615
Washington86.571½
Miami67.4622
Orlando49.3084
Charlotte311.214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee102.833
Cleveland85.615
Indiana66.5004
Chicago68.4295
Detroit311.2148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis95.643
Dallas75.5831
New Orleans76.538
San Antonio67.462
Houston211.154

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Portland94.692
Denver94.692
Utah105.667
Oklahoma City67.4623
Minnesota68.429

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix84.667
L.A. Clippers76.538
Sacramento56.455
Golden State57.4173
L.A. Lakers210.1676

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 110, L.A. Clippers 95

Washington 121, Utah 112

Boston 117, Detroit 108

Indiana 118, Toronto 104

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109

Miami 132, Charlotte 115

Dallas 117, Portland 112

New Orleans 119, Houston 106

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 145, New York 135

Washington 102, Memphis 92

Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Denver 126, Chicago 103

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Utah, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Denver, 10 p.m.

