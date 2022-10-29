All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Brooklyn
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Orlando
|1
|5
|.167
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Detroit
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Utah
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Denver
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|2
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Sacramento
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|5
|.000
|4
Friday's Games
Orlando 113, Charlotte 93
Atlanta 136, Detroit 112
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90
Indiana 127, Washington 117
Cleveland 132, Boston 123, OT
Milwaukee 119, New York 108
Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102
San Antonio 129, Chicago 124
Denver 117, Utah 101
Portland 125, Houston 111
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111
Saturday's Games
Sacramento 119, Miami 113
Charlotte 120, Golden State 113, OT
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 115
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
Utah 124, Memphis 123
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111, OT
Sunday's Games
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
