All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston32.600
New York32.600
Toronto33.500½
Philadelphia34.4291
Brooklyn15.167

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta42.667
Washington32.600½
Charlotte33.5001
Miami25.286
Orlando15.1673

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee501.000
Cleveland41.8001
Chicago34.4293
Indiana34.4293
Detroit15.167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis42.667
San Antonio42.667
New Orleans32.600½
Dallas23.400
Houston15.1673

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Portland51.833
Utah52.714½
Denver42.6671
Minnesota42.6671
Oklahoma City33.5002

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Phoenix41.800
Golden State33.500
L.A. Clippers23.4002
Sacramento14.2003
L.A. Lakers05.0004

Friday's Games

Orlando 113, Charlotte 93

Atlanta 136, Detroit 112

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 90

Indiana 127, Washington 117

Cleveland 132, Boston 123, OT

Milwaukee 119, New York 108

Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102

San Antonio 129, Chicago 124

Denver 117, Utah 101

Portland 125, Houston 111

Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111

Saturday's Games

Sacramento 119, Miami 113

Charlotte 120, Golden State 113, OT

Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116

Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 115

Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109

Utah 124, Memphis 123

Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111, OT

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

