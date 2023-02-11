All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Boston4016.714
Philadelphia3619.655
Brooklyn3323.5897
New York3127.53410
Toronto2631.45614½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami3225.561
Atlanta2928.5093
Washington2629.4735
Orlando2334.4049
Charlotte1543.25917½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3917.696
Cleveland3722.627
Chicago2630.46413
Indiana2533.43115
Detroit1542.26324½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis3421.618
Dallas3126.5444
New Orleans2928.5096
San Antonio1443.24621
Houston1343.23221½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Denver3918.684
Minnesota3029.50810
Oklahoma City2728.49111
Utah2830.48311½
Portland2729.48211½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Sacramento3124.564
Phoenix3127.534
L.A. Clippers3128.5252
Golden State2827.5093
L.A. Lakers2531.446

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 108

Phoenix 117, Indiana 104

Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Utah 122, Toronto 116

Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

Miami 97, Houston 95

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

Denver 119, Charlotte 105

Washington 127, Indiana 113

Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106

Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT

New York 126, Utah 120

Cleveland 97, Chicago 89

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Boston, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

