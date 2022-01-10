All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGB
Brooklyn2513.658
Philadelphia2316.590
Toronto2017.541
Boston2021.488
New York2021.488

Southeast Division

WLPctGB
Miami2515.625
Charlotte2219.537
Washington2020.5005
Atlanta1722.436
Orlando734.17118½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago2611.703
Milwaukee2617.6053
Cleveland2218.550
Indiana1526.36613
Detroit930.23118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB
Memphis2814.667
Dallas2218.5505
San Antonio1525.37512
New Orleans1426.35013
Houston1131.26217

Northwest Division

WLPctGB
Utah2813.683
Denver2018.526
Minnesota2020.500
Portland1524.38512
Oklahoma City1326.33314

Pacific Division

WLPctGB
Golden State309.769
Phoenix309.769
L.A. Lakers2120.51210
L.A. Clippers2021.48811
Sacramento1626.38115½

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 121, San Antonio 119, OT

L.A. Clippers 106, Atlanta 93

Toronto 105, New Orleans 101

Washington 102, Orlando 100

Denver 99, Oklahoma City 95

Minnesota 141, Houston 123

Dallas 113, Chicago 99

Golden State 96, Cleveland 82

Portland 103, Sacramento 88

Memphis 127, L.A. Lakers 119

Monday's Games

Detroit 126, Utah 116

Charlotte 103, Milwaukee 99

New York 111, San Antonio 96

Boston 101, Indiana 98, OT

Philadelphia 111, Houston 91

Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.

