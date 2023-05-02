INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 30, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO7954024835.4
Curry, GS7843423633.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Tatum, BOS7723320228.9
Durant, PHO7664919527.9
Jokic, DEN7743219427.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Brown, BOS7741518326.1
Murray, DEN7652618025.7
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY6562414524.2
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
Harden, PHI5401311422.8
Maxey, PHI5421211322.6
James, LAL6522113322.2
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Davis, LAL6492412520.8
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Thompson, GS7511614420.6
Harris, PHI54259919.8
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Monk, SAC7384413319.0
Barrett, NY6402611318.8
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Wiggins, GS7501712718.1
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Adebayo, MIA6441510317.2
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Russell, LAL6371010016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Reaves, LAL634209916.5
Sabonis, SAC7491611516.4
Smart, BOS7411511216.0
Ayton, PHO7491010815.4
White, BOS7401210815.4
Gordon, DEN7372410615.1
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Hachimura, LAL633108714.5
Randle, NY525147214.4
Brogdon, BOS7391310014.3

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2629.897
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Craig, PHO2339.590
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Martin, MIA2238.579
Booker, PHO95166.572
Hachimura, LAL3358.569
Ayton, PHO4987.563
Brown, BOS74132.561
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Harris, PHI4276.553
Gordon, DEN3767.552
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, DEN3157.544
Tillman, MEM2445.533
White, BOS4075.533
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Hart, NY2853.528
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Durant, PHO66131.504
Smart, BOS4182.500
Sabonis, SAC4999.495
Jokic, DEN74150.493
Davis, LAL49100.490
Curry, GS84172.488
James, LAL52107.486
Edwards, MIN55114.482

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Leonard, LAC610.600
Robinson, MIA1424.583
Brown, BOS2037.541
Harris, PHI1019.526
Hachimura, LAL1121.524
Craig, PHO1122.500
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Melton, PHI1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Jokic, DEN1430.467
Booker, PHO1839.462
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Harden, PHI2147.447
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1534.441
Maxey, PHI1739.436
Butler, MIA1228.429
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Love, MIA1535.429
Vincent, MIA1945.422
Gordon, DEN819.421
Morant, MEM1331.419
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412
White, BOS1639.410
Strus, MIA922.409

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Durant, PHO4951.961
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Bane, MEM2729.931
Murray, DEN2628.929
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Brunson, NY2426.923
White, BOS1213.923
Conley, MIN1011.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
Monk, SAC4449.898
Tatum, BOS3337.892
Gordon, DEN2427.889
Thompson, GS1618.889
Brown, DEN1517.882
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Booker, PHO4046.870
Harden, PHI1315.867
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Young, ATL3743.860
Maxey, PHI1214.857
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Adebayo, MIA1518.833
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Quickley, NY1518.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833
Curry, GS3441.829
Davis, LAL2429.828

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS7376910615.14
Jokic, DEN732659713.86
Davis, LAL618648213.67
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
James, LAL614536711.17
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Robinson, NY634296310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Ayton, PHO720517110.14
Tatum, BOS77647110.14
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Durant, PHO7555608.57
Adebayo, MIA61437518.5
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Reed, PHI52120418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Harris, PHI5931408.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Hart, NY61433477.83
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Williams, BOS71043537.57
Horford, BOS71240527.43
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Love, MIA6240427.0
Porter, DEN7345486.86
Butler, MIA61328416.83

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI5418.2
Green, GS6488.0
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Jokic, DEN7557.9
Fox, SAC7547.7
Paul, PHO7527.4
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, DEN7497.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Booker, PHO7466.6
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL6355.8
Smart, BOS7385.4
Tatum, BOS7375.3
Brunson, NY6315.2
Edwards, MIN5265.2
James, LAL6315.2
Durant, PHO7355.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
Reaves, LAL6305.0
Vincent, MIA6305.0
Curry, GS7344.9
Butler, MIA6284.7
Sabonis, SAC7334.7
Adebayo, MIA6274.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC7152.14
Booker, PHO7142.0
Brunson, NY6122.0
Green, GS6122.0
Maxey, PHI5102.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Butler, MIA6111.83
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Tucker, PHI591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Paul, PHO7121.71
Young, ATL6101.67
Garland, CLE581.6
Harden, PHI581.6
Sabonis, SAC7101.43
Smart, BOS7101.43
Lopez, MIL571.4
Adebayo, MIA681.33
Barrett, NY681.33
Davis, LAL681.33
Jones, MEM681.33
Brown, DEN791.29
Caldwell-Pope, DEN791.29
Poole, GS791.29
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Westbrook, LAC561.2
Martin, MIA671.17

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL6264.33
Horford, BOS7162.29
Robinson, NY6132.17
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Wiggins, GS7131.86
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Vanderbilt, LAL691.5
Durant, PHO7101.43
Westbrook, LAC571.4
James, LAL681.33
Okongwu, ATL681.33
Biyombo, PHO791.29
Huerter, SAC791.29
Mobley, CLE561.2
Tatum, BOS781.14
White, BOS781.14
Williams, BOS781.14
Allen, CLE551.0
Booker, PHO771.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Lowry, MIA661.0
Green, DEN760.86
Sabonis, SAC760.86
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Green, GS650.83
Hartenstein, NY650.83
Love, MIA650.83

