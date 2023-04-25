INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA4542914636.5
Booker, PHO4522513934.8
Edwards, MIN4423012932.3
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Tatum, BOS4392011428.5
Durant, PHO4343611127.8
Morant, MEM329158227.3
Young, ATL4372410726.8
Westbrook, LAC4401510426.0
Jokic, DEN4401510325.8
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Murray, DEN4371410125.3
Brunson, NY437169724.3
James, LAL438159624.0
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM432199323.3
Brown, BOS438109323.3
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Middleton, MIL430178621.5
Garland, CLE428158220.5
Powell, LAC428168220.5
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Thompson, GS42968120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
White, BOS42987919.8
Davis, LAL429187819.5
Lopez, MIL43297719.3
Wiggins, GS43187719.3
Jackson, MEM427187619.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Porter, DEN42867418.5
Holiday, MIL43037318.3
Hachimura, LAL426107218.0
Reaves, LAL425147117.8
Monk, SAC420237017.5
Harden, PHI42396917.3
Smart, BOS42726817.0
Adebayo, MIA42996716.8
Hunter, ATL42766716.8
Barrett, NY423166616.5
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Sabonis, SAC427116516.3
Towns, MIN423146516.3
Craig, PHO42286215.5
Ayton, PHO42675914.8
Gobert, MIN424115914.8
Poole, GS417205914.8
Randle, NY42195914.8

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1618.889
Claxton, BKN1825.720
Allen, CLE2030.667
Craig, PHO2233.667
Robinson, MIA1624.667
Martin, MIA1828.643
Butler, MIA5486.628
Mann, LAC1524.625
Capela, ATL1626.615
Tillman, MEM1931.613
Gobert, MIN2440.600
Hart, NY2135.600
White, BOS2950.580
Hachimura, LAL2645.578
Booker, PHO5291.571
Jokic, DEN4070.571
Lopez, MIL3256.571
Harris, PHI3460.567
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, DEN1935.543
Ayton, PHO2648.542
Porter, DEN2853.528
Durant, PHO3466.515
Bogdanovic, ATL1937.514
Brown, BOS3874.514
Conley, MIN1835.514
Gordon, DEN1937.514
Portis, MIL2039.513
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Allen, MIL1734.500

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Williams, BOS441.000
Robinson, MIA1317.765
Hachimura, LAL1016.625
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Jokic, DEN814.571
Craig, PHO1018.556
Hart, NY59.556
Mann, LAC713.538
Butler, MIA917.529
White, BOS1325.520
Allen, MIL1224.500
Conley, MIN918.500
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Bogdanovic, ATL1123.478
Vincent, MIA1021.476
Morant, MEM919.474
Martin, MIA715.467
Kennard, MEM613.462
Porter, DEN1226.462
Connaughton, MIL1022.455
Gordon, DEN49.444
Garland, CLE1125.440
Alexander-Walker, MIN716.438
Booker, PHO1023.435
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Love, MIA819.421
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM19191.000
Love, MIA881.000
Russell, LAL771.000
Schroder, LAL881.000
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Monk, SAC2324.958
Curry, GS2021.952
Durant, PHO3638.947
Brunson, NY1617.941
Gordon, DEN1112.917
Green, GS910.900
Lopez, MIL910.900
Conley, MIN89.889
Craig, PHO89.889
Okogie, PHO89.889
White, BOS89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC1517.882
Murray, DEN1416.875
Poole, GS2023.870
Tatum, BOS2023.870
Booker, PHO2529.862
Edwards, MIN3035.857
Martin, MIA1113.846
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Morant, MEM1518.833
Adebayo, MIA911.818
Davis, LAL1822.818
Harden, PHI911.818
Jackson, MEM1822.818

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
James, LAL411415213.0
Looney, GS414365012.5
Davis, LAL413364912.25
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Gobert, MIN414324611.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Ayton, PHO412334511.25
Jokic, DEN412334511.25
Mobley, CLE414274110.25
Towns, MIN45354010.0
Tatum, BOS4236389.5
Zubac, LAC41226389.5
Portis, MIL4928379.25
Tillman, MEM41125369.0
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Adebayo, MIA4627338.25
Allen, CLE41320338.25
Capela, ATL4924338.25
Jackson, MEM41320338.25
Williams, BOS4825338.25
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Durant, PHO4329328.0
Porter, DEN4229317.75
Robinson, NY41813317.75
Green, GS3617237.67
Westbrook, LAC4822307.5
Gordon, DEN41316297.25
Murray, ATL4821297.25
Horford, BOS4523287.0
Randle, NY4622287.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL4389.5
Harden, PHI4358.8
Holiday, MIL4348.5
Paul, PHO4348.5
Jokic, DEN4338.3
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Morant, MEM3227.3
Westbrook, LAC4297.3
Fox, SAC4287.0
Durant, PHO4276.8
Murray, DEN4276.8
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Middleton, MIL4256.3
Smart, BOS4256.3
Conley, MIN4235.8
Murray, ATL4235.8
Booker, PHO4225.5
Garland, CLE4215.3
Russell, LAL4215.3
Brunson, NY4205.0
Butler, MIA4205.0
James, LAL4205.0
Brogdon, BOS4194.8
Edwards, MIN4194.8
Vincent, MIA4194.8
Anderson, MIN4184.5
Looney, GS4184.5
Sabonis, SAC4184.5
DiVincenzo, GS4174.3

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO4112.75
Fox, SAC4102.5
Brunson, NY492.25
Edwards, MIN492.25
Murray, ATL492.25
Paul, PHO492.25
Smart, BOS492.25
Garland, CLE482.0
Mitchell, CLE482.0
Anderson, MIN471.75
Brown, BOS471.75
Butler, MIA471.75
Davis, LAL471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Young, ATL471.75
Morant, MEM351.67
Adebayo, MIA461.5
Barnes, SAC461.5
Barrett, NY461.5
Capela, ATL461.5
Harden, PHI461.5
Hart, NY461.5
Lopez, MIL461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Sabonis, SAC461.5
Westbrook, LAC461.5
Green, GS341.33
Payton, GS341.33
Bogdanovic, ATL451.25
Brown, DEN451.25

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL4194.75
Jackson, MEM4102.5
Embiid, PHI372.33
Wiggins, GS492.25
Edwards, MIN482.0
Lopez, MIL482.0
Robinson, NY482.0
Claxton, BKN471.75
James, LAL471.75
Vanderbilt, LAL471.75
Westbrook, LAC471.75
Biyombo, PHO461.5
Allen, CLE451.25
Booker, PHO451.25
Gobert, MIN451.25
Horford, BOS451.25
Huerter, SAC451.25
Mobley, CLE451.25
Okongwu, ATL451.25
Paul, PHO451.25
White, BOS451.25
Williams, BOS451.25
Collins, ATL441.0
Durant, PHO441.0
Love, MIA441.0
Tatum, BOS441.0
Ayton, PHO430.75
Bogdanovic, ATL430.75
Green, DEN430.75
Hartenstein, NY430.75

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you