INCLUDES GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO5713018637.2
Butler, MIA4542914636.5
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS4432012631.5
Fox, SAC4462112631.5
Young, ATL5512914529.0
Durant, PHO5444314228.4
Morant, MEM329158227.3
Murray, DEN5492013627.2
Tatum, BOS5472213326.6
Jokic, DEN5482413126.2
Brown, BOS5531112825.6
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Brunson, NY437169724.3
James, LAL438159624.0
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Bane, MEM432199323.3
Mitchell, CLE434108822.0
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Middleton, MIL430178621.5
Garland, CLE428158220.5
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Thompson, GS42968120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Davis, LAL429187819.5
White, BOS536109719.4
Lopez, MIL43297719.3
Wiggins, GS43187719.3
Jackson, MEM427187619.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Holiday, MIL43037318.3
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Hachimura, LAL426107218.0
Reaves, LAL425147117.8
Monk, SAC420237017.5
Harden, PHI42396917.3
Adebayo, MIA42996716.8
Barrett, NY423166616.5
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Porter, DEN53168216.4
Sabonis, SAC427116516.3
Ayton, PHO535108016.0
Hunter, ATL53268016.0
Smart, BOS53137815.6
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
Poole, GS417205914.8
Randle, NY42195914.8
LeVert, CLE42175814.5

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2124.875
Allen, CLE2030.667
Craig, PHO2234.647
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Butler, MIA5486.628
Tillman, MEM1931.613
Booker, PHO71118.602
Hart, NY2135.600
White, BOS3661.590
Hachimura, LAL2645.578
Mann, LAC1933.576
Lopez, MIL3256.571
Harris, PHI3460.567
Brown, BOS5397.546
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Bogdanovic, ATL2546.543
Brown, DEN2241.537
Ayton, PHO3566.530
Durant, PHO4485.518
Portis, MIL2039.513
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Gordon, DEN2346.500
James, LAL3877.494
Porter, DEN3163.492
Smart, BOS3163.492
Wiggins, GS3163.492
Reaves, LAL2551.490
Curry, GS4388.489
Jokic, DEN4899.485
Middleton, MIL3062.484

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Robinson, MIA1317.765
Hachimura, LAL1016.625
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Craig, PHO1018.556
Hart, NY59.556
Butler, MIA917.529
Allen, MIL1224.500
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Jokic, DEN1122.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
White, BOS1530.500
Bogdanovic, ATL1429.483
Vincent, MIA1021.476
Mann, LAC919.474
Morant, MEM919.474
Booker, PHO1430.467
Martin, MIA715.467
Kennard, MEM613.462
Durant, PHO1124.458
Conley, MIN1022.455
Connaughton, MIL1022.455
Brown, BOS1125.440
Garland, CLE1125.440
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Murray, DEN1842.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Porter, DEN1433.424
Love, MIA819.421
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM19191.000
Love, MIA881.000
Schroder, LAL881.000
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Monk, SAC2324.958
Durant, PHO4345.956
Curry, GS2021.952
Brunson, NY1617.941
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Brown, DEN1011.909
Conley, MIN1011.909
Murray, DEN2022.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
White, BOS1011.909
Green, GS910.900
Lopez, MIL910.900
Gordon, DEN1719.895
Craig, PHO89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Tatum, BOS2225.880
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Poole, GS2023.870
Booker, PHO3035.857
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Martin, MIA1113.846
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Morant, MEM1518.833
Young, ATL2935.829
Adebayo, MIA911.818
Davis, LAL1822.818

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
James, LAL411415213.0
Looney, GS414365012.5
Jokic, DEN521416212.4
Davis, LAL413364912.25
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC414344812.0
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Ayton, PHO514425611.2
Mobley, CLE414274110.25
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Portis, MIL4928379.25
Tatum, BOS5343469.2
Tillman, MEM41125369.0
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Adebayo, MIA4627338.25
Allen, CLE41320338.25
Jackson, MEM41320338.25
Porter, DEN5338418.2
Capela, ATL51030408.0
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Williams, BOS51030408.0
Robinson, NY41813317.75
Green, GS3617237.67
Durant, PHO5335387.6
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Murray, ATL4821297.25
Gordon, DEN51520357.0
Randle, NY4622287.0
Reed, PHI41711287.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL55110.2
Jokic, DEN5459.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Holiday, MIL4348.5
Paul, PHO5418.2
Mitchell, CLE4317.8
Green, GS3237.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Morant, MEM3227.3
Fox, SAC4287.0
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Booker, PHO5326.4
Conley, MIN5326.4
Murray, DEN5326.4
Middleton, MIL4256.3
Durant, PHO5316.2
Murray, ATL4235.8
Smart, BOS5275.4
Garland, CLE4215.3
Russell, LAL4215.3
Edwards, MIN5265.2
Brunson, NY4205.0
Butler, MIA4205.0
James, LAL4205.0
Tatum, BOS5255.0
Vincent, MIA4194.8
Anderson, MIN4184.5
Looney, GS4184.5
Sabonis, SAC4184.5
Brogdon, BOS5224.4

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO5132.6
Fox, SAC4102.5
Brunson, NY492.25
Murray, ATL492.25
Paul, PHO5112.2
Garland, CLE482.0
Mitchell, CLE482.0
Edwards, MIN591.8
Smart, BOS591.8
Young, ATL591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Butler, MIA471.75
Davis, LAL471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Green, GS351.67
Morant, MEM351.67
Adebayo, MIA461.5
Barnes, SAC461.5
Barrett, NY461.5
Harden, PHI461.5
Hart, NY461.5
Lopez, MIL461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Sabonis, SAC461.5
Brown, BOS571.4
Payton, GS341.33
DiVincenzo, GS451.25
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
Hartenstein, NY451.25
Martin, MIA451.25

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL4194.75
Jackson, MEM4102.5
Embiid, PHI372.33
Wiggins, GS492.25
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Horford, BOS5102.0
Lopez, MIL482.0
Robinson, NY482.0
Biyombo, PHO591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
James, LAL471.75
Vanderbilt, LAL471.75
Westbrook, LAC571.4
White, BOS571.4
Allen, CLE451.25
Huerter, SAC451.25
Mobley, CLE451.25
Okongwu, ATL561.2
Bogdanovic, ATL551.0
Booker, PHO551.0
Durant, PHO551.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Love, MIA441.0
Paul, PHO551.0
Tatum, BOS551.0
Williams, BOS551.0
Collins, ATL540.8
Green, DEN540.8
Towns, MIN540.8
Hartenstein, NY430.75

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you