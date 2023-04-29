INCLUDES GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA5713418837.6
Booker, PHO5713018637.2
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS6643118631.0
Fox, SAC6652817629.3
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO5444314228.4
Murray, DEN5492013627.2
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN5482413126.2
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY5452112024.0
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL6522113322.2
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Thompson, GS6471012821.3
Davis, LAL6492412520.8
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Monk, SAC6344011919.8
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Wiggins, GS6451111018.3
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Adebayo, MIA537138717.4
Barrett, NY530218717.4
Harden, PHI42396917.3
White, BOS6391010417.3
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Russell, LAL6371010016.7
Smart, BOS6371110016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Reaves, LAL634209916.5
Porter, DEN53168216.4
Ayton, PHO535108016.0
Sabonis, SAC639149315.5
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Hachimura, LAL633108714.5
Randle, NY525147214.4

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Craig, PHO2234.647
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO71118.602
Butler, MIA71119.597
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL3358.569
Harris, PHI3460.567
Hart, NY2341.561
White, BOS3970.557
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, BOS66122.541
Brown, DEN2241.537
Tillman, MEM2445.533
Ayton, PHO3566.530
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Durant, PHO4485.518
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Gordon, DEN2346.500
Smart, BOS3775.493
Porter, DEN3163.492
Davis, LAL49100.490
Wiggins, GS4592.489
James, LAL52107.486
Jokic, DEN4899.485
Edwards, MIN55114.482
Curry, GS64134.478

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Robinson, MIA1419.737
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Craig, PHO1018.556
Hachimura, LAL1121.524
Brown, BOS1733.515
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Jokic, DEN1122.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Booker, PHO1430.467
Durant, PHO1124.458
White, BOS1635.457
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Butler, MIA1227.444
Martin, MIA716.438
Love, MIA1330.433
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Murray, DEN1842.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Porter, DEN1433.424
Vincent, MIA1433.424
Morant, MEM1331.419
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Thompson, GS10101.000
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Durant, PHO4345.956
Brunson, NY2122.955
Bane, MEM2729.931
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Brown, DEN1011.909
Conley, MIN1011.909
Monk, SAC4044.909
Murray, DEN2022.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
White, BOS1011.909
Tatum, BOS2629.897
Gordon, DEN1719.895
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Curry, GS3136.861
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Young, ATL3743.860
Booker, PHO3035.857
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Martin, MIA1113.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833
Davis, LAL2429.828
Adebayo, MIA1316.813
Brogdon, BOS1316.813
Quickley, NY1316.813

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS627588514.17
Davis, LAL618648213.67
Jokic, DEN521416212.4
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC628416911.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Ayton, PHO514425611.2
James, LAL614536711.17
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Tatum, BOS65556010.0
Robinson, NY52920499.8
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Adebayo, MIA51132438.6
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Porter, DEN5338418.2
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Hart, NY51227397.8
Horford, BOS6937467.67
Williams, BOS61036467.67
Durant, PHO5335387.6
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Love, MIA5235377.4
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Gordon, DEN51520357.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Jokic, DEN5459.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Paul, PHO5418.2
Fox, SAC6488.0
Green, GS5408.0
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Booker, PHO5326.4
Conley, MIN5326.4
Murray, DEN5326.4
Durant, PHO5316.2
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL6355.8
Tatum, BOS6325.3
Edwards, MIN5265.2
James, LAL6315.2
Smart, BOS6315.2
Adebayo, MIA5255.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
Reaves, LAL6305.0
Vincent, MIA5255.0
Brunson, NY5244.8
Butler, MIA5244.8
Curry, GS6284.7
Anderson, MIN4184.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO5132.6
Fox, SAC6152.5
Brunson, NY5112.2
Paul, PHO5112.2
Green, GS5102.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Butler, MIA591.8
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Sabonis, SAC6101.67
Smart, BOS6101.67
Young, ATL6101.67
Adebayo, MIA581.6
Garland, CLE581.6
Harden, PHI461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Poole, GS691.5
Barrett, NY571.4
Lopez, MIL571.4
Barnes, SAC681.33
Davis, LAL681.33
Jones, MEM681.33
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
Highsmith, MIA451.25
Melton, PHI451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Brown, DEN561.2

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL6264.33
Embiid, PHI372.33
Robinson, NY5112.2
Horford, BOS6132.17
Wiggins, GS6132.17
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Biyombo, PHO591.8
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Vanderbilt, LAL691.5
Westbrook, LAC571.4
James, LAL681.33
Okongwu, ATL681.33
White, BOS681.33
Williams, BOS681.33
Mobley, CLE561.2
Huerter, SAC671.17
Tatum, BOS671.17
Allen, CLE551.0
Booker, PHO551.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Durant, PHO551.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Green, GS551.0
Love, MIA551.0
Paul, PHO551.0
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Green, DEN540.8
Hartenstein, NY540.8

