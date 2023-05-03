INCLUDES GAMES OF MONDAY, MAY 01, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO7954024835.4
Curry, GS8943526332.9
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Tatum, BOS7723320228.9
Durant, PHO7664919527.9
Jokic, DEN7743219427.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Brown, BOS7741518326.1
Murray, DEN7652618025.7
Brunson, NY7662817525.0
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
Harden, PHI5401311422.8
Maxey, PHI5421211322.6
Davis, LAL7603215522.1
James, LAL7612415522.1
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Thompson, GS8601716921.1
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Harris, PHI54259919.8
Barrett, NY7482913719.6
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Monk, SAC7384413319.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Wiggins, GS8561914217.8
Russell, LAL7461011917.0
Adebayo, MIA7492011816.9
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Sabonis, SAC7491611516.4
Randle, NY633209716.2
Smart, BOS7411511216.0
Reaves, LAL7382010915.6
Ayton, PHO7491010815.4
White, BOS7401210815.4
Gordon, DEN7372410615.1
Vincent, MIA738710615.1
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Brogdon, BOS7391310014.3

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2629.897
Robinson, NY2334.676
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Craig, PHO2339.590
Butler, MIA79135.585
Hachimura, LAL3560.583
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Booker, PHO95166.572
Martin, MIA3053.566
Ayton, PHO4987.563
Brown, BOS74132.561
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Harris, PHI4276.553
Gordon, DEN3767.552
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, DEN3157.544
Looney, GS2546.543
Tillman, MEM2445.533
White, BOS4075.533
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Davis, LAL60119.504
Durant, PHO66131.504
Hart, NY3264.500
Smart, BOS4182.500
Sabonis, SAC4999.495
Jokic, DEN74150.493
Edwards, MIN55114.482

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Leonard, LAC610.600
Brown, BOS2037.541
Robinson, MIA1732.531
Harris, PHI1019.526
Hachimura, LAL1121.524
Craig, PHO1122.500
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Melton, PHI1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Jokic, DEN1430.467
Booker, PHO1839.462
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Harden, PHI2147.447
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1534.441
Maxey, PHI1739.436
Butler, MIA1228.429
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Gordon, DEN819.421
Morant, MEM1331.419
Martin, MIA1229.414
Strus, MIA1229.414
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412
White, BOS1639.410
Middleton, MIL1332.406

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Durant, PHO4951.961
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Schroder, LAL1718.944
Brunson, NY2830.933
Bane, MEM2729.931
Murray, DEN2628.929
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
White, BOS1213.923
Conley, MIN1011.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
Monk, SAC4449.898
Tatum, BOS3337.892
Gordon, DEN2427.889
Brown, DEN1517.882
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Booker, PHO4046.870
Harden, PHI1315.867
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Davis, LAL3237.865
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Young, ATL3743.860
Hachimura, LAL1214.857
Maxey, PHI1214.857
Thompson, GS1720.850
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Love, MIA1113.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Curry, GS3542.833
Quickley, NY1518.833

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS8448512916.13
Davis, LAL7228310515.0
Jokic, DEN732659713.86
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
James, LAL716627811.14
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Ayton, PHO720517110.14
Tatum, BOS77647110.14
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Robinson, NY73731689.71
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Durant, PHO7555608.57
Adebayo, MIA71643598.43
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Hart, NY71543588.29
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Reed, PHI52120418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Harris, PHI5931408.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Williams, BOS71043537.57
Horford, BOS71240527.43
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Randle, NY6836447.33
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Love, MIA7444486.86
Porter, DEN7345486.86

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI5418.2
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS7557.9
Jokic, DEN7557.9
Fox, SAC7547.7
Paul, PHO7527.4
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, DEN7497.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Booker, PHO7466.6
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL7415.9
Smart, BOS7385.4
Tatum, BOS7375.3
Edwards, MIN5265.2
Durant, PHO7355.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
James, LAL7355.0
Vincent, MIA7355.0
Adebayo, MIA7334.7
Brunson, NY7334.7
Butler, MIA6284.7
Reaves, LAL7334.7
Sabonis, SAC7334.7
Curry, GS8374.6

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC7152.14
Booker, PHO7142.0
Brunson, NY7142.0
Maxey, PHI5102.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Green, GS7131.86
Butler, MIA6111.83
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Tucker, PHI591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Paul, PHO7121.71
Young, ATL6101.67
Garland, CLE581.6
Harden, PHI581.6
Sabonis, SAC7101.43
Smart, BOS7101.43
Lopez, MIL571.4
Jones, MEM681.33
Brown, DEN791.29
Caldwell-Pope, DEN791.29
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Poole, GS8101.25
Westbrook, LAC561.2
Adebayo, MIA781.14
Barnes, SAC781.14
Barrett, NY781.14
Brown, BOS781.14

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL7304.29
Horford, BOS7162.29
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Robinson, NY7131.86
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Wiggins, GS8131.63
James, LAL7111.57
Vanderbilt, LAL7111.57
Durant, PHO7101.43
Westbrook, LAC571.4
Okongwu, ATL681.33
Biyombo, PHO791.29
Huerter, SAC791.29
Mobley, CLE561.2
Green, GS781.14
Tatum, BOS781.14
White, BOS781.14
Williams, BOS781.14
Allen, CLE551.0
Booker, PHO771.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Lowry, MIA771.0
Green, DEN760.86
Hartenstein, NY760.86
Sabonis, SAC760.86
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Melton, PHI540.8

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you