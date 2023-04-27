INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA5713418837.6
Booker, PHO5713018637.2
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS5552515731.4
Fox, SAC5552415030.0
Young, ATL5512914529.0
Durant, PHO5444314228.4
Morant, MEM4421811328.3
Murray, DEN5492013627.2
Tatum, BOS5472213326.6
Jokic, DEN5482413126.2
Brown, BOS5531112825.6
Murray, ATL441610125.3
Bane, MEM5442412625.2
Brunson, NY5452112024.0
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
James, LAL5431911122.2
Davis, LAL5432010921.8
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Thompson, GS539610621.2
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
White, BOS536109719.4
Wiggins, GS54089719.4
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Jackson, MEM532249418.8
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Monk, SAC526319118.2
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Reaves, LAL529208817.6
Adebayo, MIA537138717.4
Barrett, NY530218717.4
Harden, PHI42396917.3
Sabonis, SAC536148617.2
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Porter, DEN53168216.4
Hachimura, LAL530108116.2
Ayton, PHO535108016.0
Hunter, ATL53268016.0
Smart, BOS53137815.6
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Randle, NY525147214.4
Poole, GS521216913.8

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2124.875
Craig, PHO2234.647
Martin, MIA1930.633
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Booker, PHO71118.602
Butler, MIA71119.597
White, BOS3661.590
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Mann, LAC1933.576
Harris, PHI3460.567
Hachimura, LAL3053.566
Hart, NY2341.561
Tillman, MEM2341.561
Brown, BOS5397.546
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Bogdanovic, ATL2546.543
Brown, DEN2241.537
Ayton, PHO3566.530
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Durant, PHO4485.518
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Sabonis, SAC3671.507
Wiggins, GS4079.506
Gordon, DEN2346.500
Porter, DEN3163.492
Smart, BOS3163.492
Portis, MIL2041.488
Curry, GS55113.487
Jokic, DEN4899.485

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Robinson, MIA1419.737
Leonard, LAC610.600
Hachimura, LAL1119.579
Harris, PHI814.571
Craig, PHO1018.556
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Jokic, DEN1122.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
White, BOS1530.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Bogdanovic, ATL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Murray, SAC817.471
Booker, PHO1430.467
Durant, PHO1124.458
Morant, MEM1124.458
Conley, MIN1022.455
Hart, NY511.455
Butler, MIA1227.444
Brown, BOS1125.440
Martin, MIA716.438
Love, MIA1330.433
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Murray, DEN1842.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Porter, DEN1433.424
Vincent, MIA1433.424
Aldama, MEM512.417

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Love, MIA881.000
Schroder, LAL881.000
Bane, MEM2425.960
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Durant, PHO4345.956
Brunson, NY2122.955
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Curry, GS2527.926
Monk, SAC3134.912
Brown, DEN1011.909
Conley, MIN1011.909
Murray, DEN2022.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
White, BOS1011.909
Gordon, DEN1719.895
Craig, PHO89.889
Russell, LAL89.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Tatum, BOS2225.880
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Booker, PHO3035.857
Jackson, MEM2428.857
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Martin, MIA1113.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833
Young, ATL2935.829
Harden, PHI911.818

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS521517214.4
Davis, LAL517516813.6
James, LAL513496212.4
Jokic, DEN521416212.4
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC519395811.6
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Ayton, PHO514425611.2
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Robinson, NY52920499.8
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Tatum, BOS5343469.2
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Adebayo, MIA51132438.6
Jackson, MEM51726438.6
Tillman, MEM51428428.4
Porter, DEN5338418.2
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Capela, ATL51030408.0
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Williams, BOS51030408.0
Hart, NY51227397.8
Durant, PHO5335387.6
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Love, MIA5235377.4
Morant, MEM4821297.25
Murray, ATL4821297.25
Gordon, DEN51520357.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL55110.2
Jokic, DEN5459.0
Harden, PHI4358.8
Paul, PHO5418.2
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Green, GS4307.5
Fox, SAC5377.4
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Morant, MEM4297.3
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Booker, PHO5326.4
Conley, MIN5326.4
Murray, DEN5326.4
Durant, PHO5316.2
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL5316.2
Murray, ATL4235.8
Smart, BOS5275.4
Edwards, MIN5265.2
Adebayo, MIA5255.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
James, LAL5255.0
Looney, GS5255.0
Tatum, BOS5255.0
Vincent, MIA5255.0
Brunson, NY5244.8
Butler, MIA5244.8
Curry, GS5234.6
Anderson, MIN4184.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO5132.6
Fox, SAC5122.4
Green, GS492.25
Murray, ATL492.25
Brunson, NY5112.2
Paul, PHO5112.2
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Butler, MIA591.8
Edwards, MIN591.8
Sabonis, SAC591.8
Smart, BOS591.8
Young, ATL591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Adebayo, MIA581.6
Barnes, SAC581.6
Davis, LAL581.6
Garland, CLE581.6
Harden, PHI461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Morant, MEM461.5
Payton, GS461.5
Barrett, NY571.4
Brown, BOS571.4
Lopez, MIL571.4
Poole, GS571.4
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
Highsmith, MIA451.25
Melton, PHI451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL5214.2
Jackson, MEM5122.4
Embiid, PHI372.33
Robinson, NY5112.2
Wiggins, GS5112.2
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Horford, BOS5102.0
Biyombo, PHO591.8
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
James, LAL581.6
Vanderbilt, LAL571.4
Westbrook, LAC571.4
White, BOS571.4
Mobley, CLE561.2
Okongwu, ATL561.2
Allen, CLE551.0
Bogdanovic, ATL551.0
Booker, PHO551.0
Durant, PHO551.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Huerter, SAC551.0
Love, MIA551.0
Paul, PHO551.0
Tatum, BOS551.0
Williams, BOS551.0
Collins, ATL540.8
Green, DEN540.8
Hartenstein, NY540.8
Looney, GS540.8

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you