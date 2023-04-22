INCLUDES GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO3421810936.3
Edwards, MIN330259531.7
Curry, GS332159431.3
Butler, MIA223126030.0
Fox, SAC332158829.3
Tatum, BOS33198327.7
Murray, DEN329138227.3
Durant, PHO325268026.7
Murray, ATL33257826.0
Bridges, BKN327157725.7
Mitchell, CLE32997725.7
Hachimura, LAL21864924.5
Jackson, MEM218104924.5
James, LAL22054924.5
Middleton, MIL21894924.5
Young, ATL326157224.0
Maxey, PHI32657123.7
Brunson, NY326146822.7
Powell, LAC324126822.7
Westbrook, LAC323156722.3
Johnson, BKN32446321.0
Brown, BOS32666220.7
White, BOS32286120.3
Adebayo, MIA21924020.0
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Holiday, MIL21624020.0
Jokic, DEN32576020.0
Garland, CLE319125919.7
Porter, DEN32255919.7
Wiggins, GS32455919.7
Bane, MEM212113919.5
Harris, PHI32345618.7
Thompson, GS32025518.3
Craig, PHO31885418.0
Monk, SAC315195418.0
Davis, LAL21463517.5
Lopez, MIL21633517.5
Reaves, LAL21353517.5
Harden, PHI31925217.3
Randle, NY31885217.3
Portis, MIL21433417.0
Sabonis, SAC320115117.0
Smart, BOS31924916.3
Towns, MIN31874816.0
Vincent, MIA21113115.5
Dinwiddie, BKN315124615.3
Gobert, MIN317114515.0
Martin, MIA21063015.0
Ayton, PHO31964414.7
LeVert, CLE31734414.7

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS1213.923
Hart, NY1419.737
Craig, PHO1826.692
Hachimura, LAL1826.692
Allen, CLE1319.684
Lopez, MIL1624.667
Gobert, MIN1726.654
Capela, ATL1320.650
Tillman, MEM1117.647
Vincent, MIA1118.611
White, BOS2236.611
Brown, DEN1423.609
Booker, PHO4270.600
Butler, MIA2339.590
Portis, MIL1424.583
Johnson, BKN2442.571
Jokic, DEN2544.568
Harris, PHI2341.561
Adebayo, MIA1934.559
Bogdanovic, ATL1629.552
Jackson, MEM1833.545
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Powell, LAC2444.545
Ayton, PHO1935.543
Maxey, PHI2648.542
Porter, DEN2241.537
Gordon, DEN1325.520
Reaves, LAL1325.520
James, LAL2039.513
Durant, PHO2549.510

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Williams, BOS441.000
Hart, NY45.800
Robinson, MIA57.714
Hachimura, LAL710.700
Craig, PHO1016.625
Ingles, MIL813.615
Connaughton, MIL610.600
Harris, PHI610.600
Leonard, LAC610.600
Martin, MIA47.571
Vincent, MIA814.571
White, BOS916.563
Conley, MIN611.545
Maxey, PHI1426.538
Allen, MIL612.500
Bogdanovic, ATL918.500
Curry, BKN36.500
Gordon, DEN36.500
Johnson, BKN1122.500
Jokic, DEN36.500
Kennard, MEM48.500
Love, MIA48.500
Niang, PHI36.500
Porter, DEN1020.500
Reaves, LAL48.500
Alexander-Walker, MIN511.455
Mann, LAC49.444
Tatum, BOS1227.444
Caldwell-Pope, DEN614.429
Garland, CLE921.429

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM11111.000
Davis, LAL661.000
Love, MIA881.000
Murray, ATL551.000
Okoro, CLE661.000
Durant, PHO2627.963
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Monk, SAC1920.950
Curry, GS1516.938
Brunson, NY1415.933
Gordon, DEN1011.909
Barrett, NY89.889
Craig, PHO89.889
Poole, GS1618.889
White, BOS89.889
Bridges, BKN1517.882
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC1517.882
Murray, DEN1315.867
Edwards, MIN2529.862
Booker, PHO1821.857
Conley, MIN67.857
Grimes, NY67.857
Mann, LAC67.857
Martin, MIA67.857
Okogie, PHO67.857
Gordon, LAC56.833
Tatum, BOS911.818
Hyland, LAC810.800
Powell, LAC1215.800

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Sabonis, SAC312294113.67
Looney, GS312243612.0
James, LAL24192311.5
Portis, MIL23202311.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
Jokic, DEN310243411.33
Mobley, CLE311233411.33
Ayton, PHO38243210.67
Davis, LAL27142110.5
Gobert, MIN39223110.33
Tatum, BOS32293110.33
Allen, CLE31217299.67
Towns, MIN3326299.67
Zubac, LAC3920299.67
Capela, ATL3620268.67
Porter, DEN3224268.67
Randle, NY3620268.67
Tillman, MEM2511168.0
Westbrook, LAC3717248.0
Harris, PHI3716237.67
Tucker, PHI31013237.67
Middleton, MIL2312157.5
Gordon, DEN3814227.33
Adebayo, MIA2212147.0
Durant, PHO3219217.0
Jackson, MEM259147.0
Paul, PHO3318217.0
Claxton, BKN3218206.67
Hart, NY3713206.67
Murray, ATL3614206.67

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Holiday, MIL22713.5
Jokic, DEN3279.0
Mitchell, CLE3268.7
Paul, PHO3258.3
Westbrook, LAC3258.3
Harden, PHI3248.0
Fox, SAC3237.7
Young, ATL3237.7
Murray, DEN3227.3
Butler, MIA2147.0
Durant, PHO3217.0
Smart, BOS3217.0
Dinwiddie, BKN3206.7
Murray, ATL3175.7
Jones, MEM2115.5
Middleton, MIL2115.5
Russell, LAL2115.5
Booker, PHO3155.0
Brogdon, BOS3155.0
Conley, MIN3155.0
Brunson, NY3144.7
Edwards, MIN3144.7
Vincent, MIA294.5
Anderson, MIN3134.3
Bridges, BKN3134.3
DiVincenzo, GS3134.3
Tatum, BOS3134.3
White, BOS3134.3
Adebayo, MIA284.0
Embiid, PHI3124.0

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC393.0
Smart, BOS393.0
Booker, PHO382.67
Brunson, NY382.67
Garland, CLE382.67
Murray, ATL382.67
Butler, MIA252.5
Brown, BOS372.33
Edwards, MIN372.33
Mitchell, CLE372.33
Barnes, SAC362.0
Barrett, NY362.0
Paul, PHO362.0
Anderson, MIN351.67
Bogdanovic, ATL351.67
Dinwiddie, BKN351.67
Harden, PHI351.67
Melton, PHI351.67
Sabonis, SAC351.67
Toppin, NY351.67
Tucker, PHI351.67
Westbrook, LAC351.67
Young, ATL351.67
Adebayo, MIA231.5
Davis, LAL231.5
James, LAL231.5
Lopez, MIL231.5
Capela, ATL341.33
DiVincenzo, GS341.33
Durant, PHO341.33

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL2126.0
Jackson, MEM252.5
Embiid, PHI372.33
James, LAL242.0
Lopez, MIL242.0
Robinson, NY362.0
Westbrook, LAC362.0
Allen, CLE351.67
Biyombo, PHO351.67
Booker, PHO351.67
Edwards, MIN351.67
Horford, BOS351.67
Okongwu, ATL351.67
White, BOS351.67
Wiggins, GS351.67
Durant, PHO341.33
Huerter, SAC341.33
Bogdanovic, ATL331.0
Claxton, BKN331.0
Collins, ATL331.0
Gobert, MIN331.0
Konchar, MEM221.0
Len, SAC331.0
Mobley, CLE331.0
Portis, MIL221.0
Williams, BOS331.0
Batum, LAC320.67
Bridges, BKN320.67
Brown, BOS320.67
Brown, DEN320.67

