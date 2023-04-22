INCLUDES GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker, PHO
|3
|42
|18
|109
|36.3
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|30
|25
|95
|31.7
|Curry, GS
|3
|32
|15
|94
|31.3
|Butler, MIA
|2
|23
|12
|60
|30.0
|Fox, SAC
|3
|32
|15
|88
|29.3
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|31
|9
|83
|27.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|29
|13
|82
|27.3
|Durant, PHO
|3
|25
|26
|80
|26.7
|Murray, ATL
|3
|32
|5
|78
|26.0
|Bridges, BKN
|3
|27
|15
|77
|25.7
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|29
|9
|77
|25.7
|Hachimura, LAL
|2
|18
|6
|49
|24.5
|Jackson, MEM
|2
|18
|10
|49
|24.5
|James, LAL
|2
|20
|5
|49
|24.5
|Middleton, MIL
|2
|18
|9
|49
|24.5
|Young, ATL
|3
|26
|15
|72
|24.0
|Maxey, PHI
|3
|26
|5
|71
|23.7
|Brunson, NY
|3
|26
|14
|68
|22.7
|Powell, LAC
|3
|24
|12
|68
|22.7
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|23
|15
|67
|22.3
|Johnson, BKN
|3
|24
|4
|63
|21.0
|Brown, BOS
|3
|26
|6
|62
|20.7
|White, BOS
|3
|22
|8
|61
|20.3
|Adebayo, MIA
|2
|19
|2
|40
|20.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|18
|23
|60
|20.0
|Holiday, MIL
|2
|16
|2
|40
|20.0
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|25
|7
|60
|20.0
|Garland, CLE
|3
|19
|12
|59
|19.7
|Porter, DEN
|3
|22
|5
|59
|19.7
|Wiggins, GS
|3
|24
|5
|59
|19.7
|Bane, MEM
|2
|12
|11
|39
|19.5
|Harris, PHI
|3
|23
|4
|56
|18.7
|Thompson, GS
|3
|20
|2
|55
|18.3
|Craig, PHO
|3
|18
|8
|54
|18.0
|Monk, SAC
|3
|15
|19
|54
|18.0
|Davis, LAL
|2
|14
|6
|35
|17.5
|Lopez, MIL
|2
|16
|3
|35
|17.5
|Reaves, LAL
|2
|13
|5
|35
|17.5
|Harden, PHI
|3
|19
|2
|52
|17.3
|Randle, NY
|3
|18
|8
|52
|17.3
|Portis, MIL
|2
|14
|3
|34
|17.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|20
|11
|51
|17.0
|Smart, BOS
|3
|19
|2
|49
|16.3
|Towns, MIN
|3
|18
|7
|48
|16.0
|Vincent, MIA
|2
|11
|1
|31
|15.5
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|3
|15
|12
|46
|15.3
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|17
|11
|45
|15.0
|Martin, MIA
|2
|10
|6
|30
|15.0
|Ayton, PHO
|3
|19
|6
|44
|14.7
|LeVert, CLE
|3
|17
|3
|44
|14.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|12
|13
|.923
|Hart, NY
|14
|19
|.737
|Craig, PHO
|18
|26
|.692
|Hachimura, LAL
|18
|26
|.692
|Allen, CLE
|13
|19
|.684
|Lopez, MIL
|16
|24
|.667
|Gobert, MIN
|17
|26
|.654
|Capela, ATL
|13
|20
|.650
|Tillman, MEM
|11
|17
|.647
|Vincent, MIA
|11
|18
|.611
|White, BOS
|22
|36
|.611
|Brown, DEN
|14
|23
|.609
|Booker, PHO
|42
|70
|.600
|Butler, MIA
|23
|39
|.590
|Portis, MIL
|14
|24
|.583
|Johnson, BKN
|24
|42
|.571
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|44
|.568
|Harris, PHI
|23
|41
|.561
|Adebayo, MIA
|19
|34
|.559
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|16
|29
|.552
|Jackson, MEM
|18
|33
|.545
|Leonard, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Powell, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Ayton, PHO
|19
|35
|.543
|Maxey, PHI
|26
|48
|.542
|Porter, DEN
|22
|41
|.537
|Gordon, DEN
|13
|25
|.520
|Reaves, LAL
|13
|25
|.520
|James, LAL
|20
|39
|.513
|Durant, PHO
|25
|49
|.510
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|4
|4
|1.000
|Hart, NY
|4
|5
|.800
|Robinson, MIA
|5
|7
|.714
|Hachimura, LAL
|7
|10
|.700
|Craig, PHO
|10
|16
|.625
|Ingles, MIL
|8
|13
|.615
|Connaughton, MIL
|6
|10
|.600
|Harris, PHI
|6
|10
|.600
|Leonard, LAC
|6
|10
|.600
|Martin, MIA
|4
|7
|.571
|Vincent, MIA
|8
|14
|.571
|White, BOS
|9
|16
|.563
|Conley, MIN
|6
|11
|.545
|Maxey, PHI
|14
|26
|.538
|Allen, MIL
|6
|12
|.500
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|9
|18
|.500
|Curry, BKN
|3
|6
|.500
|Gordon, DEN
|3
|6
|.500
|Johnson, BKN
|11
|22
|.500
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|6
|.500
|Kennard, MEM
|4
|8
|.500
|Love, MIA
|4
|8
|.500
|Niang, PHI
|3
|6
|.500
|Porter, DEN
|10
|20
|.500
|Reaves, LAL
|4
|8
|.500
|Alexander-Walker, MIN
|5
|11
|.455
|Mann, LAC
|4
|9
|.444
|Tatum, BOS
|12
|27
|.444
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|6
|14
|.429
|Garland, CLE
|9
|21
|.429
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Bane, MEM
|11
|11
|1.000
|Davis, LAL
|6
|6
|1.000
|Love, MIA
|8
|8
|1.000
|Murray, ATL
|5
|5
|1.000
|Okoro, CLE
|6
|6
|1.000
|Durant, PHO
|26
|27
|.963
|Embiid, PHI
|23
|24
|.958
|Monk, SAC
|19
|20
|.950
|Curry, GS
|15
|16
|.938
|Brunson, NY
|14
|15
|.933
|Gordon, DEN
|10
|11
|.909
|Barrett, NY
|8
|9
|.889
|Craig, PHO
|8
|9
|.889
|Poole, GS
|16
|18
|.889
|White, BOS
|8
|9
|.889
|Bridges, BKN
|15
|17
|.882
|Leonard, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Westbrook, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Murray, DEN
|13
|15
|.867
|Edwards, MIN
|25
|29
|.862
|Booker, PHO
|18
|21
|.857
|Conley, MIN
|6
|7
|.857
|Grimes, NY
|6
|7
|.857
|Mann, LAC
|6
|7
|.857
|Martin, MIA
|6
|7
|.857
|Okogie, PHO
|6
|7
|.857
|Gordon, LAC
|5
|6
|.833
|Tatum, BOS
|9
|11
|.818
|Hyland, LAC
|8
|10
|.800
|Powell, LAC
|12
|15
|.800
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|12
|29
|41
|13.67
|Looney, GS
|3
|12
|24
|36
|12.0
|James, LAL
|2
|4
|19
|23
|11.5
|Portis, MIL
|2
|3
|20
|23
|11.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|4
|30
|34
|11.33
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|10
|24
|34
|11.33
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|11
|23
|34
|11.33
|Ayton, PHO
|3
|8
|24
|32
|10.67
|Davis, LAL
|2
|7
|14
|21
|10.5
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|9
|22
|31
|10.33
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|2
|29
|31
|10.33
|Allen, CLE
|3
|12
|17
|29
|9.67
|Towns, MIN
|3
|3
|26
|29
|9.67
|Zubac, LAC
|3
|9
|20
|29
|9.67
|Capela, ATL
|3
|6
|20
|26
|8.67
|Porter, DEN
|3
|2
|24
|26
|8.67
|Randle, NY
|3
|6
|20
|26
|8.67
|Tillman, MEM
|2
|5
|11
|16
|8.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|7
|17
|24
|8.0
|Harris, PHI
|3
|7
|16
|23
|7.67
|Tucker, PHI
|3
|10
|13
|23
|7.67
|Middleton, MIL
|2
|3
|12
|15
|7.5
|Gordon, DEN
|3
|8
|14
|22
|7.33
|Adebayo, MIA
|2
|2
|12
|14
|7.0
|Durant, PHO
|3
|2
|19
|21
|7.0
|Jackson, MEM
|2
|5
|9
|14
|7.0
|Paul, PHO
|3
|3
|18
|21
|7.0
|Claxton, BKN
|3
|2
|18
|20
|6.67
|Hart, NY
|3
|7
|13
|20
|6.67
|Murray, ATL
|3
|6
|14
|20
|6.67
ASSISTS PER GAME
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Holiday, MIL
|2
|27
|13.5
|Jokic, DEN
|3
|27
|9.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|26
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|3
|25
|8.3
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|25
|8.3
|Harden, PHI
|3
|24
|8.0
|Fox, SAC
|3
|23
|7.7
|Young, ATL
|3
|23
|7.7
|Murray, DEN
|3
|22
|7.3
|Butler, MIA
|2
|14
|7.0
|Durant, PHO
|3
|21
|7.0
|Smart, BOS
|3
|21
|7.0
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|3
|20
|6.7
|Murray, ATL
|3
|17
|5.7
|Jones, MEM
|2
|11
|5.5
|Middleton, MIL
|2
|11
|5.5
|Russell, LAL
|2
|11
|5.5
|Booker, PHO
|3
|15
|5.0
|Brogdon, BOS
|3
|15
|5.0
|Conley, MIN
|3
|15
|5.0
|Brunson, NY
|3
|14
|4.7
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|14
|4.7
|Vincent, MIA
|2
|9
|4.5
|Anderson, MIN
|3
|13
|4.3
|Bridges, BKN
|3
|13
|4.3
|DiVincenzo, GS
|3
|13
|4.3
|Tatum, BOS
|3
|13
|4.3
|White, BOS
|3
|13
|4.3
|Adebayo, MIA
|2
|8
|4.0
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|12
|4.0
STEALS PER GAME
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Fox, SAC
|3
|9
|3.0
|Smart, BOS
|3
|9
|3.0
|Booker, PHO
|3
|8
|2.67
|Brunson, NY
|3
|8
|2.67
|Garland, CLE
|3
|8
|2.67
|Murray, ATL
|3
|8
|2.67
|Butler, MIA
|2
|5
|2.5
|Brown, BOS
|3
|7
|2.33
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|7
|2.33
|Mitchell, CLE
|3
|7
|2.33
|Barnes, SAC
|3
|6
|2.0
|Barrett, NY
|3
|6
|2.0
|Paul, PHO
|3
|6
|2.0
|Anderson, MIN
|3
|5
|1.67
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|3
|5
|1.67
|Harden, PHI
|3
|5
|1.67
|Melton, PHI
|3
|5
|1.67
|Sabonis, SAC
|3
|5
|1.67
|Toppin, NY
|3
|5
|1.67
|Tucker, PHI
|3
|5
|1.67
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|5
|1.67
|Young, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|Adebayo, MIA
|2
|3
|1.5
|Davis, LAL
|2
|3
|1.5
|James, LAL
|2
|3
|1.5
|Lopez, MIL
|2
|3
|1.5
|Capela, ATL
|3
|4
|1.33
|DiVincenzo, GS
|3
|4
|1.33
|Durant, PHO
|3
|4
|1.33
BLOCKS PER GAME
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|2
|12
|6.0
|Jackson, MEM
|2
|5
|2.5
|Embiid, PHI
|3
|7
|2.33
|James, LAL
|2
|4
|2.0
|Lopez, MIL
|2
|4
|2.0
|Robinson, NY
|3
|6
|2.0
|Westbrook, LAC
|3
|6
|2.0
|Allen, CLE
|3
|5
|1.67
|Biyombo, PHO
|3
|5
|1.67
|Booker, PHO
|3
|5
|1.67
|Edwards, MIN
|3
|5
|1.67
|Horford, BOS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Okongwu, ATL
|3
|5
|1.67
|White, BOS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Wiggins, GS
|3
|5
|1.67
|Durant, PHO
|3
|4
|1.33
|Huerter, SAC
|3
|4
|1.33
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|3
|3
|1.0
|Claxton, BKN
|3
|3
|1.0
|Collins, ATL
|3
|3
|1.0
|Gobert, MIN
|3
|3
|1.0
|Konchar, MEM
|2
|2
|1.0
|Len, SAC
|3
|3
|1.0
|Mobley, CLE
|3
|3
|1.0
|Portis, MIL
|2
|2
|1.0
|Williams, BOS
|3
|3
|1.0
|Batum, LAC
|3
|2
|0.67
|Bridges, BKN
|3
|2
|0.67
|Brown, BOS
|3
|2
|0.67
|Brown, DEN
|3
|2
|0.67
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.