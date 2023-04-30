INCLUDES GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA5713418837.6
Booker, PHO6813721335.5
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS6643118631.0
Fox, SAC6652817629.3
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO6564717128.5
Murray, DEN6622217028.3
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN6572915525.8
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY5452112024.0
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL6522113322.2
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Thompson, GS6471012821.3
Davis, LAL6492412520.8
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Monk, SAC6344011919.8
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Wiggins, GS6451111018.3
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Adebayo, MIA537138717.4
Barrett, NY530218717.4
Harden, PHI42396917.3
White, BOS6391010417.3
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Russell, LAL6371010016.7
Smart, BOS6371110016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Reaves, LAL634209916.5
Ayton, PHO642109415.7
Porter, DEN63669315.5
Sabonis, SAC639149315.5
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
Gordon, DEN632199015.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Hachimura, LAL633108714.5

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Craig, PHO2337.622
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Butler, MIA71119.597
Booker, PHO81137.591
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL3358.569
Harris, PHI3460.567
Hart, NY2341.561
Brown, DEN2952.558
White, BOS3970.557
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Ayton, PHO4277.545
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Gordon, DEN3259.542
Brown, BOS66122.541
Durant, PHO56104.538
Tillman, MEM2445.533
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Porter, DEN3672.500
Smart, BOS3775.493
Davis, LAL49100.490
Wiggins, GS4592.489
James, LAL52107.486
Murray, DEN62128.484
Edwards, MIN55114.482
Curry, GS64134.478

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Robinson, MIA1419.737
Leonard, LAC610.600
Harris, PHI814.571
Craig, PHO1120.550
Hachimura, LAL1121.524
Brown, BOS1733.515
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Jokic, DEN1224.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Murray, DEN2452.462
White, BOS1635.457
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Booker, PHO1431.452
Butler, MIA1227.444
Durant, PHO1227.444
Gordon, DEN716.438
Martin, MIA716.438
Love, MIA1330.433
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Vincent, MIA1433.424
Morant, MEM1331.419
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Thompson, GS10101.000
Durant, PHO4749.959
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Brunson, NY2122.955
Bane, MEM2729.931
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Murray, DEN2224.917
Brown, DEN1011.909
Conley, MIN1011.909
Monk, SAC4044.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
White, BOS1011.909
Gordon, DEN1921.905
Tatum, BOS2629.897
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Curry, GS3136.861
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Booker, PHO3743.860
Young, ATL3743.860
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Martin, MIA1113.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833
Davis, LAL2429.828
Adebayo, MIA1316.813
Brogdon, BOS1316.813
Quickley, NY1316.813

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS627588514.17
Davis, LAL618648213.67
Jokic, DEN629528113.5
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC628416911.5
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
James, LAL614536711.17
Ayton, PHO616476310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Tatum, BOS65556010.0
Robinson, NY52920499.8
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Durant, PHO6448528.67
Adebayo, MIA51132438.6
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Hart, NY51227397.8
Horford, BOS6937467.67
Williams, BOS61036467.67
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Love, MIA5235377.4
Porter, DEN6341447.33
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Reed, PHI41711287.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI4358.8
Jokic, DEN6508.3
Fox, SAC6488.0
Green, GS5408.0
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Paul, PHO6467.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Murray, DEN6416.8
Booker, PHO6406.7
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL6355.8
Durant, PHO6325.3
Tatum, BOS6325.3
Edwards, MIN5265.2
James, LAL6315.2
Smart, BOS6315.2
Adebayo, MIA5255.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
Reaves, LAL6305.0
Vincent, MIA5255.0
Brunson, NY5244.8
Butler, MIA5244.8
Curry, GS6284.7
Anderson, MIN4184.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC6152.5
Booker, PHO6142.33
Brunson, NY5112.2
Green, GS5102.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Paul, PHO6122.0
Butler, MIA591.8
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Sabonis, SAC6101.67
Smart, BOS6101.67
Young, ATL6101.67
Adebayo, MIA581.6
Garland, CLE581.6
Brown, DEN691.5
Harden, PHI461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Poole, GS691.5
Barrett, NY571.4
Lopez, MIL571.4
Barnes, SAC681.33
Caldwell-Pope, DEN681.33
Davis, LAL681.33
Jones, MEM681.33
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
Highsmith, MIA451.25
Melton, PHI451.25

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL6264.33
Embiid, PHI372.33
Robinson, NY5112.2
Horford, BOS6132.17
Wiggins, GS6132.17
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Biyombo, PHO691.5
Vanderbilt, LAL691.5
Westbrook, LAC571.4
Durant, PHO681.33
James, LAL681.33
Okongwu, ATL681.33
White, BOS681.33
Williams, BOS681.33
Mobley, CLE561.2
Booker, PHO671.17
Huerter, SAC671.17
Tatum, BOS671.17
Allen, CLE551.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Green, GS551.0
Love, MIA551.0
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Paul, PHO650.83
Hartenstein, NY540.8
Towns, MIN540.8

