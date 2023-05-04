INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, MAY 02, 2023
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler, MIA
|6
|79
|43
|213
|35.5
|Booker, PHO
|7
|95
|40
|248
|35.4
|Curry, GS
|8
|94
|35
|263
|32.9
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|55
|33
|158
|31.6
|Young, ATL
|6
|60
|37
|175
|29.2
|Durant, PHO
|7
|66
|49
|195
|27.9
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|74
|32
|194
|27.7
|Fox, SAC
|7
|70
|31
|192
|27.4
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|73
|38
|209
|26.1
|Brown, BOS
|8
|83
|19
|208
|26.0
|Murray, DEN
|7
|65
|26
|180
|25.7
|Brunson, NY
|7
|66
|28
|175
|25.0
|Morant, MEM
|5
|45
|20
|123
|24.6
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|40
|26
|119
|23.8
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|43
|22
|118
|23.6
|Bane, MEM
|6
|49
|27
|141
|23.5
|Bridges, BKN
|4
|33
|18
|94
|23.5
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|45
|13
|116
|23.2
|Murray, ATL
|5
|46
|9
|115
|23.0
|Davis, LAL
|7
|60
|32
|155
|22.1
|James, LAL
|7
|61
|24
|155
|22.1
|Powell, LAC
|5
|36
|24
|109
|21.8
|Thompson, GS
|8
|60
|17
|169
|21.1
|Harden, PHI
|6
|42
|21
|126
|21.0
|Maxey, PHI
|6
|48
|12
|126
|21.0
|Garland, CLE
|5
|35
|21
|103
|20.6
|Barrett, NY
|7
|48
|29
|137
|19.6
|Harris, PHI
|6
|49
|5
|115
|19.2
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|39
|10
|95
|19.0
|Monk, SAC
|7
|38
|44
|133
|19.0
|Johnson, BKN
|4
|28
|6
|74
|18.5
|Towns, MIN
|5
|32
|21
|91
|18.2
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|35
|31
|108
|18.0
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|34
|9
|89
|17.8
|Wiggins, GS
|8
|56
|19
|142
|17.8
|Russell, LAL
|7
|46
|10
|119
|17.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|7
|49
|20
|118
|16.9
|Hunter, ATL
|6
|39
|8
|100
|16.7
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|22
|15
|66
|16.5
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|49
|16
|115
|16.4
|Randle, NY
|6
|33
|20
|97
|16.2
|Smart, BOS
|8
|48
|15
|127
|15.9
|Reaves, LAL
|7
|38
|20
|109
|15.6
|Ayton, PHO
|7
|49
|10
|108
|15.4
|Brogdon, BOS
|8
|46
|16
|123
|15.4
|White, BOS
|8
|45
|14
|123
|15.4
|Gordon, DEN
|7
|37
|24
|106
|15.1
|Vincent, MIA
|7
|38
|7
|106
|15.1
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|29
|17
|75
|15.0
|LeVert, CLE
|5
|27
|8
|75
|15.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|27
|30
|.900
|Robinson, NY
|23
|34
|.676
|Gobert, MIN
|29
|46
|.630
|Allen, CLE
|22
|36
|.611
|Capela, ATL
|23
|38
|.605
|Craig, PHO
|23
|39
|.590
|Butler, MIA
|79
|135
|.585
|Hachimura, LAL
|35
|60
|.583
|Lopez, MIL
|39
|67
|.582
|Booker, PHO
|95
|166
|.572
|Martin, MIA
|30
|53
|.566
|Ayton, PHO
|49
|87
|.563
|Brown, BOS
|83
|149
|.557
|Harris, PHI
|49
|88
|.557
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|30
|54
|.556
|Gordon, DEN
|37
|67
|.552
|Leonard, LAC
|24
|44
|.545
|Brown, DEN
|31
|57
|.544
|Looney, GS
|25
|46
|.543
|White, BOS
|45
|84
|.536
|Tillman, MEM
|24
|45
|.533
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|28
|53
|.528
|Johnson, BKN
|28
|55
|.509
|Davis, LAL
|60
|119
|.504
|Durant, PHO
|66
|131
|.504
|Hart, NY
|32
|64
|.500
|Smart, BOS
|48
|96
|.500
|Sabonis, SAC
|49
|99
|.495
|Jokic, DEN
|74
|150
|.493
|Edwards, MIN
|55
|114
|.482
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Williams, BOS
|9
|14
|.643
|Leonard, LAC
|6
|10
|.600
|Brown, BOS
|23
|43
|.535
|Robinson, MIA
|17
|32
|.531
|Hachimura, LAL
|11
|21
|.524
|Craig, PHO
|11
|22
|.500
|Harris, PHI
|12
|24
|.500
|Ingles, MIL
|10
|20
|.500
|Kennard, MEM
|8
|16
|.500
|Allen, MIL
|14
|29
|.483
|Connaughton, MIL
|11
|23
|.478
|Mann, LAC
|9
|19
|.474
|Aldama, MEM
|7
|15
|.467
|Jokic, DEN
|14
|30
|.467
|Booker, PHO
|18
|39
|.462
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|15
|33
|.455
|Conley, MIN
|10
|22
|.455
|Melton, PHI
|14
|31
|.452
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|15
|34
|.441
|Butler, MIA
|12
|28
|.429
|Johnson, BKN
|12
|28
|.429
|White, BOS
|19
|45
|.422
|Gordon, DEN
|8
|19
|.421
|Maxey, PHI
|18
|43
|.419
|Morant, MEM
|13
|31
|.419
|Martin, MIA
|12
|29
|.414
|Strus, MIA
|12
|29
|.414
|Finney-Smith, BKN
|7
|17
|.412
|Lopez, MIL
|7
|17
|.412
|Middleton, MIL
|13
|32
|.406
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Durant, PHO
|49
|51
|.961
|Schroder, LAL
|17
|18
|.944
|Embiid, PHI
|30
|32
|.938
|Brunson, NY
|28
|30
|.933
|White, BOS
|14
|15
|.933
|Bane, MEM
|27
|29
|.931
|Murray, DEN
|26
|28
|.929
|Plumlee, LAC
|13
|14
|.929
|Conley, MIN
|10
|11
|.909
|Okogie, PHO
|10
|11
|.909
|Tatum, BOS
|38
|42
|.905
|Monk, SAC
|44
|49
|.898
|Gordon, DEN
|24
|27
|.889
|Brown, DEN
|15
|17
|.882
|Leonard, LAC
|15
|17
|.882
|Westbrook, LAC
|22
|25
|.880
|Booker, PHO
|40
|46
|.870
|Middleton, MIL
|26
|30
|.867
|Davis, LAL
|32
|37
|.865
|Jackson, MEM
|31
|36
|.861
|Young, ATL
|37
|43
|.860
|Hachimura, LAL
|12
|14
|.857
|Maxey, PHI
|12
|14
|.857
|Thompson, GS
|17
|20
|.850
|Edwards, MIN
|33
|39
|.846
|Love, MIA
|11
|13
|.846
|Garland, CLE
|21
|25
|.840
|Harden, PHI
|21
|25
|.840
|Curry, GS
|35
|42
|.833
|Quickley, NY
|15
|18
|.833
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Looney, GS
|8
|44
|85
|129
|16.13
|Davis, LAL
|7
|22
|83
|105
|15.0
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|32
|65
|97
|13.86
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|18
|43
|61
|12.2
|James, LAL
|7
|16
|62
|78
|11.14
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|31
|46
|77
|11.0
|Towns, MIN
|5
|6
|45
|51
|10.2
|Ayton, PHO
|7
|20
|51
|71
|10.14
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|15
|35
|50
|10.0
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|7
|71
|78
|9.75
|Robinson, NY
|7
|37
|31
|68
|9.71
|Zubac, LAC
|5
|16
|32
|48
|9.6
|Durant, PHO
|7
|5
|55
|60
|8.57
|Adebayo, MIA
|7
|16
|43
|59
|8.43
|Capela, ATL
|6
|15
|35
|50
|8.33
|Hart, NY
|7
|15
|43
|58
|8.29
|Portis, MIL
|5
|10
|31
|41
|8.2
|Reed, PHI
|6
|24
|25
|49
|8.17
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|5
|27
|32
|8.0
|Tillman, MEM
|6
|17
|31
|48
|8.0
|Harris, PHI
|6
|11
|36
|47
|7.83
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|20
|27
|47
|7.83
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|9
|29
|38
|7.6
|Williams, BOS
|8
|13
|47
|60
|7.5
|Allen, CLE
|5
|15
|22
|37
|7.4
|Horford, BOS
|8
|13
|46
|59
|7.38
|Randle, NY
|6
|8
|36
|44
|7.33
|Murray, ATL
|5
|9
|27
|36
|7.2
|Love, MIA
|7
|4
|44
|48
|6.86
|Porter, DEN
|7
|3
|45
|48
|6.86
ASSISTS PER GAME
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Young, ATL
|6
|61
|10.2
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|40
|8.0
|Green, GS
|7
|55
|7.9
|Jokic, DEN
|7
|55
|7.9
|Fox, SAC
|7
|54
|7.7
|Harden, PHI
|6
|45
|7.5
|Paul, PHO
|7
|52
|7.4
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|37
|7.4
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|36
|7.2
|Morant, MEM
|5
|35
|7.0
|Murray, DEN
|7
|49
|7.0
|Murray, ATL
|5
|34
|6.8
|Booker, PHO
|7
|46
|6.6
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|26
|6.5
|Conley, MIN
|5
|32
|6.4
|Middleton, MIL
|5
|31
|6.2
|Russell, LAL
|7
|41
|5.9
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|26
|5.2
|Durant, PHO
|7
|35
|5.0
|Garland, CLE
|5
|25
|5.0
|James, LAL
|7
|35
|5.0
|Smart, BOS
|8
|40
|5.0
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|40
|5.0
|Vincent, MIA
|7
|35
|5.0
|Adebayo, MIA
|7
|33
|4.7
|Brunson, NY
|7
|33
|4.7
|Butler, MIA
|6
|28
|4.7
|Reaves, LAL
|7
|33
|4.7
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|33
|4.7
|Curry, GS
|8
|37
|4.6
STEALS PER GAME
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Fox, SAC
|7
|15
|2.14
|Booker, PHO
|7
|14
|2.0
|Brunson, NY
|7
|14
|2.0
|Mitchell, CLE
|5
|10
|2.0
|Murray, ATL
|5
|10
|2.0
|Green, GS
|7
|13
|1.86
|Butler, MIA
|6
|11
|1.83
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|9
|1.8
|Morant, MEM
|5
|9
|1.8
|Anderson, MIN
|4
|7
|1.75
|Paul, PHO
|7
|12
|1.71
|Maxey, PHI
|6
|10
|1.67
|Young, ATL
|6
|10
|1.67
|Garland, CLE
|5
|8
|1.6
|Tucker, PHI
|6
|9
|1.5
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|10
|1.43
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|7
|1.4
|Harden, PHI
|6
|8
|1.33
|Jones, MEM
|6
|8
|1.33
|Brown, DEN
|7
|9
|1.29
|Caldwell-Pope, DEN
|7
|9
|1.29
|Brown, BOS
|8
|10
|1.25
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|4
|5
|1.25
|O'Neale, BKN
|4
|5
|1.25
|Poole, GS
|8
|10
|1.25
|Smart, BOS
|8
|10
|1.25
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|6
|1.2
|Adebayo, MIA
|7
|8
|1.14
|Barnes, SAC
|7
|8
|1.14
|Barrett, NY
|7
|8
|1.14
BLOCKS PER GAME
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Davis, LAL
|7
|30
|4.29
|Horford, BOS
|8
|18
|2.25
|Edwards, MIN
|5
|10
|2.0
|Jackson, MEM
|6
|12
|2.0
|Robinson, NY
|7
|13
|1.86
|Lopez, MIL
|5
|9
|1.8
|Claxton, BKN
|4
|7
|1.75
|Wiggins, GS
|8
|13
|1.63
|James, LAL
|7
|11
|1.57
|Vanderbilt, LAL
|7
|11
|1.57
|Durant, PHO
|7
|10
|1.43
|Westbrook, LAC
|5
|7
|1.4
|Williams, BOS
|8
|11
|1.38
|Okongwu, ATL
|6
|8
|1.33
|Biyombo, PHO
|7
|9
|1.29
|Huerter, SAC
|7
|9
|1.29
|Mobley, CLE
|5
|6
|1.2
|Green, GS
|7
|8
|1.14
|Tatum, BOS
|8
|9
|1.13
|Allen, CLE
|5
|5
|1.0
|Booker, PHO
|7
|7
|1.0
|Collins, ATL
|6
|6
|1.0
|Gobert, MIN
|5
|5
|1.0
|Lowry, MIA
|7
|7
|1.0
|White, BOS
|8
|8
|1.0
|Green, DEN
|7
|6
|0.86
|Hartenstein, NY
|7
|6
|0.86
|Sabonis, SAC
|7
|6
|0.86
|Bogdanovic, ATL
|6
|5
|0.83
|Towns, MIN
|5
|4
|0.8
