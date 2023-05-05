INCLUDES GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 03, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Booker, PHO7954024835.4
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Curry, GS91013828331.4
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO7664919527.9
Jokic, DEN7743219427.7
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Tatum, BOS8733820926.1
Brown, BOS8831920826.0
Murray, DEN7652618025.7
Brunson, NY7662817525.0
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL8712417822.3
Thompson, GS9711719922.1
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Harden, PHI6422112621.0
Maxey, PHI6481212621.0
Davis, LAL8653316620.8
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Barrett, NY7482913719.6
Harris, PHI649511519.2
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Monk, SAC7384413319.0
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Wiggins, GS9592215317.0
Adebayo, MIA7492011816.9
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Sabonis, SAC7491611516.4
Randle, NY633209716.2
Russell, LAL8511012916.1
Smart, BOS8481512715.9
Ayton, PHO7491010815.4
Brogdon, BOS8461612315.4
White, BOS8451412315.4
Gordon, DEN7372410615.1
Vincent, MIA738710615.1
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Reaves, LAL8412011614.5

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2730.900
Robinson, NY2334.676
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Craig, PHO2339.590
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Hachimura, LAL4374.581
Booker, PHO95166.572
Martin, MIA3053.566
Ayton, PHO4987.563
Brown, BOS83149.557
Harris, PHI4988.557
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Gordon, DEN3767.552
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Brown, DEN3157.544
Looney, GS2852.538
White, BOS4584.536
Tillman, MEM2445.533
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Durant, PHO66131.504
Davis, LAL65130.500
Hart, NY3264.500
Smart, BOS4896.500
Sabonis, SAC4999.495
Jokic, DEN74150.493
Curry, GS101208.486

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Williams, BOS914.643
Leonard, LAC610.600
Hachimura, LAL1527.556
Brown, BOS2343.535
Robinson, MIA1732.531
Craig, PHO1122.500
Harris, PHI1224.500
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Moody, GS714.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Jokic, DEN1430.467
Booker, PHO1839.462
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Melton, PHI1431.452
Caldwell-Pope, DEN1534.441
Butler, MIA1228.429
Johnson, BKN1228.429
White, BOS1945.422
Gordon, DEN819.421
Maxey, PHI1843.419
Morant, MEM1331.419
Martin, MIA1229.414
Strus, MIA1229.414
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Durant, PHO4951.961
Schroder, LAL2122.955
Embiid, PHI3032.938
Brunson, NY2830.933
White, BOS1415.933
Bane, MEM2729.931
Murray, DEN2628.929
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Conley, MIN1011.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
Tatum, BOS3842.905
Monk, SAC4449.898
Gordon, DEN2427.889
Brown, DEN1517.882
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Booker, PHO4046.870
Davis, LAL3338.868
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Young, ATL3743.860
Maxey, PHI1214.857
Thompson, GS1720.850
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Love, MIA1113.846
Curry, GS3845.844
Garland, CLE2125.840
Harden, PHI2125.840
Quickley, NY1518.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS9479013715.22
Davis, LAL8238911214.0
Jokic, DEN732659713.86
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
James, LAL816698510.63
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Ayton, PHO720517110.14
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Tatum, BOS8771789.75
Robinson, NY73731689.71
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Durant, PHO7555608.57
Adebayo, MIA71643598.43
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Hart, NY71543588.29
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Reed, PHI62425498.17
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Harris, PHI61136477.83
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Williams, BOS81347607.5
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Horford, BOS81346597.38
Randle, NY6836447.33
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Love, MIA7444486.86
Porter, DEN7345486.86

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Green, GS8648.0
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Jokic, DEN7557.9
Fox, SAC7547.7
Harden, PHI6457.5
Paul, PHO7527.4
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, DEN7497.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Booker, PHO7466.6
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL8496.1
Curry, GS9495.4
Edwards, MIN5265.2
Durant, PHO7355.0
Garland, CLE5255.0
Smart, BOS8405.0
Tatum, BOS8405.0
Vincent, MIA7355.0
James, LAL8384.8
Adebayo, MIA7334.7
Brunson, NY7334.7
Butler, MIA6284.7
Sabonis, SAC7334.7
Anderson, MIN4184.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Fox, SAC7152.14
Booker, PHO7142.0
Brunson, NY7142.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Butler, MIA6111.83
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Green, GS8141.75
Paul, PHO7121.71
Maxey, PHI6101.67
Young, ATL6101.67
Garland, CLE581.6
Tucker, PHI691.5
Sabonis, SAC7101.43
Lopez, MIL571.4
Harden, PHI681.33
Jones, MEM681.33
Brown, DEN791.29
Caldwell-Pope, DEN791.29
Brown, BOS8101.25
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Schroder, LAL8101.25
Smart, BOS8101.25
Westbrook, LAC561.2
Adebayo, MIA781.14
Barnes, SAC781.14
Barrett, NY781.14

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL8334.13
Horford, BOS8182.25
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Robinson, NY7131.86
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Wiggins, GS9141.56
Durant, PHO7101.43
Westbrook, LAC571.4
James, LAL8111.38
Vanderbilt, LAL8111.38
Williams, BOS8111.38
Okongwu, ATL681.33
Biyombo, PHO791.29
Huerter, SAC791.29
Mobley, CLE561.2
Tatum, BOS891.13
Allen, CLE551.0
Booker, PHO771.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Green, GS881.0
Lowry, MIA771.0
White, BOS881.0
Green, DEN760.86
Hartenstein, NY760.86
Sabonis, SAC760.86
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Towns, MIN540.8

