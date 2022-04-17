INCLUDES GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 15, 2022
SCORING AVERAGE
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Maxey, PHI
|1
|14
|5
|38
|38.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|12
|8
|36
|36.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|1
|10
|10
|32
|32.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|8
|16
|32
|32.0
|Poole, GS
|1
|9
|7
|30
|30.0
|Towns, MIN
|1
|11
|5
|29
|29.0
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|1
|11
|2
|26
|26.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|9
|5
|26
|26.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|12
|1
|25
|25.0
|Barton, DEN
|1
|10
|2
|24
|24.0
|Brooks, MEM
|1
|7
|7
|24
|24.0
|Brunson, DAL
|1
|9
|5
|24
|24.0
|Siakam, TOR
|1
|9
|5
|24
|24.0
|Beasley, MIN
|1
|8
|3
|23
|23.0
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|1
|6
|10
|22
|22.0
|Harden, PHI
|1
|6
|6
|22
|22.0
|Anunoby, TOR
|1
|9
|0
|20
|20.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|5
|9
|19
|19.0
|Thompson, GS
|1
|7
|0
|19
|19.0
|VanVleet, TOR
|1
|7
|0
|18
|18.0
|Bane, MEM
|1
|6
|2
|17
|17.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|5
|3
|16
|16.0
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|6
|3
|16
|16.0
|Barnes, TOR
|1
|4
|7
|15
|15.0
|Bullock, DAL
|1
|5
|2
|15
|15.0
|McDaniels, MIN
|1
|5
|3
|15
|15.0
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|1
|4
|4
|14
|14.0
|Clarke, MEM
|1
|6
|1
|13
|13.0
|Conley, UTA
|1
|6
|0
|13
|13.0
|Green, GS
|1
|5
|1
|12
|12.0
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|4
|4
|12
|12.0
|Beverley, MIN
|1
|4
|0
|10
|10.0
|Clarkson, UTA
|1
|4
|2
|10
|10.0
|Hyland, DEN
|1
|4
|0
|10
|10.0
|Kleber, DAL
|1
|2
|4
|10
|10.0
|Milton, PHI
|1
|3
|3
|10
|10.0
|Morris, DEN
|1
|4
|1
|10
|10.0
|Russell, MIN
|1
|2
|5
|10
|10.0
|Achiuwa, TOR
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9.0
|Trent, TOR
|1
|2
|3
|9
|9.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|3
|2
|8
|8.0
|Gordon, DEN
|1
|3
|2
|8
|8.0
|Niang, PHI
|1
|3
|0
|8
|8.0
|Boucher, TOR
|1
|3
|0
|7
|7.0
|Cousins, DEN
|1
|2
|2
|7
|7.0
|Green, DEN
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7.0
|House, UTA
|1
|3
|0
|7
|7.0
|Jones, MEM
|1
|3
|0
|7
|7.0
|Anderson, MEM
|1
|2
|2
|6
|6.0
|Looney, GS
|1
|2
|2
|6
|6.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Clarke, MEM
|6
|7
|.857
|McDaniels, MIN
|5
|6
|.833
|Green, GS
|5
|7
|.714
|Poole, GS
|9
|13
|.692
|Barnes, TOR
|4
|6
|.667
|Maxey, PHI
|14
|21
|.667
|Harris, PHI
|9
|14
|.643
|Towns, MIN
|11
|18
|.611
|Anunoby, TOR
|9
|15
|.600
|VanVleet, TOR
|7
|12
|.583
|Beasley, MIN
|8
|14
|.571
|Clarkson, UTA
|4
|7
|.571
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|4
|7
|.571
|Barton, DEN
|10
|18
|.556
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|11
|20
|.550
|Wiggins, GS
|6
|11
|.545
|Edwards, MIN
|12
|23
|.522
|Beverley, MIN
|4
|8
|.500
|Brooks, MEM
|7
|14
|.500
|Bullock, DAL
|5
|10
|.500
|Conley, UTA
|6
|12
|.500
|Siakam, TOR
|9
|18
|.500
|Jokic, DEN
|12
|25
|.480
|Thompson, GS
|7
|15
|.467
|Morant, MEM
|8
|18
|.444
|Morris, DEN
|4
|9
|.444
|Bane, MEM
|6
|15
|.400
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|6
|15
|.400
|Hyland, DEN
|4
|10
|.400
|Curry, GS
|5
|13
|.385
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Boucher, TOR
|1
|1
|1.000
|Cousins, DEN
|1
|1
|1.000
|Green, DEN
|1
|1
|1.000
|Green, DEN
|2
|2
|1.000
|Milton, PHI
|1
|1
|1.000
|Nnaji, DEN
|1
|1
|1.000
|Thybulle, PHI
|1
|1
|1.000
|Toscano-Anderson, GS
|1
|1
|1.000
|Brooks, MEM
|3
|4
|.750
|Poole, GS
|5
|7
|.714
|McDaniels, MIN
|2
|3
|.667
|Niang, PHI
|2
|3
|.667
|Maxey, PHI
|5
|8
|.625
|Harris, PHI
|3
|5
|.600
|Harden, PHI
|4
|7
|.571
|VanVleet, TOR
|4
|7
|.571
|Achiuwa, TOR
|2
|4
|.500
|Conley, UTA
|1
|2
|.500
|Curry, GS
|3
|6
|.500
|Forbes, DEN
|1
|2
|.500
|Green, GS
|1
|2
|.500
|Siakam, TOR
|1
|2
|.500
|Thompson, GS
|5
|10
|.500
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|2
|.500
|Anunoby, TOR
|2
|5
|.400
|Beasley, MIN
|4
|10
|.400
|Beverley, MIN
|2
|5
|.400
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|2
|5
|.400
|Kleber, DAL
|2
|5
|.400
|Towns, MIN
|2
|5
|.400
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Bane, MEM
|2
|2
|1.000
|Barton, DEN
|2
|2
|1.000
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|2
|2
|1.000
|Bonga, TOR
|2
|2
|1.000
|Bullock, DAL
|2
|2
|1.000
|Clarkson, UTA
|2
|2
|1.000
|Cousins, DEN
|2
|2
|1.000
|Curry, GS
|3
|3
|1.000
|Edwards, MIN
|8
|8
|1.000
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|4
|4
|1.000
|Kleber, DAL
|4
|4
|1.000
|Looney, GS
|2
|2
|1.000
|Maxey, PHI
|5
|5
|1.000
|Milton, PHI
|3
|3
|1.000
|Russell, MIN
|5
|5
|1.000
|Siakam, TOR
|5
|5
|1.000
|Towns, MIN
|5
|5
|1.000
|Mitchell, UTA
|10
|11
|.909
|Poole, GS
|7
|8
|.875
|Harden, PHI
|6
|7
|.857
|Brunson, DAL
|5
|6
|.833
|Gobert, UTA
|5
|6
|.833
|Harris, PHI
|5
|6
|.833
|Embiid, PHI
|9
|11
|.818
|Jackson, MEM
|4
|5
|.800
|Morant, MEM
|16
|20
|.800
|Barnes, TOR
|7
|9
|.778
|Beasley, MIN
|3
|4
|.750
|McDaniels, MIN
|3
|4
|.750
|Trent, TOR
|3
|4
|.750
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, UTA
|1
|2
|15
|17
|17.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|4
|11
|15
|15.0
|Towns, MIN
|1
|4
|9
|13
|13.0
|Clarke, MEM
|1
|4
|8
|12
|12.0
|Barnes, TOR
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|4
|6
|10
|10.0
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|1
|8
|9
|9.0
|Whiteside, UTA
|1
|3
|5
|8
|8.0
|Anunoby, TOR
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|Brunson, DAL
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|Looney, GS
|1
|3
|4
|7
|7.0
|McDaniels, MIN
|1
|4
|3
|7
|7.0
|Anderson, MEM
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Barton, DEN
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6.0
|Beverley, MIN
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Bullock, DAL
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6.0
|Conley, UTA
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Green, GS
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|1
|2
|4
|6
|6.0
|O'Neale, UTA
|1
|3
|3
|6
|6.0
|Vanderbilt, MIN
|1
|1
|5
|6
|6.0
|Beasley, MIN
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5.0
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|1
|0
|5
|5
|5.0
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|1
|1
|4
|5
|5.0
|Gordon, DEN
|1
|3
|2
|5
|5.0
|Harden, PHI
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5.0
|Powell, DAL
|1
|4
|1
|5
|5.0
|Achiuwa, TOR
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4.0
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
ASSISTS PER GAME
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, PHI
|1
|14
|14.0
|Green, GS
|1
|9
|9.0
|Russell, MIN
|1
|9
|9.0
|Barnes, TOR
|1
|8
|8.0
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|1
|8
|8.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|8
|8.0
|Siakam, TOR
|1
|7
|7.0
|Beverley, MIN
|1
|6
|6.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|6
|6.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|6
|6.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|6
|6.0
|Jones, MEM
|1
|6
|6.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|1
|6
|6.0
|Morris, DEN
|1
|6
|6.0
|VanVleet, TOR
|1
|6
|6.0
|Barton, DEN
|1
|5
|5.0
|Brunson, DAL
|1
|5
|5.0
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|1
|4
|4.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|4
|4.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|4
|4.0
|Iguodala, GS
|1
|4
|4.0
|Porter, GS
|1
|4
|4.0
|Achiuwa, TOR
|1
|3
|3.0
|Adams, MEM
|1
|3
|3.0
|Conley, UTA
|1
|3
|3.0
|Hyland, DEN
|1
|3
|3.0
|McLaughlin, MIN
|1
|3
|3.0
|Poole, GS
|1
|3
|3.0
|Towns, MIN
|1
|3
|3.0
|Anderson, MEM
|1
|2
|2.0
STEALS PER GAME
|G
|STL
|AVG
|Morris, DEN
|1
|4
|4.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|3
|3.0
|Bullock, DAL
|1
|2
|2.0
|Clarke, MEM
|1
|2
|2.0
|Green, DAL
|1
|2
|2.0
|Anderson, MEM
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bertans, DAL
|1
|1
|1.0
|Beverley, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Conley, UTA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Dinwiddie, DAL
|1
|1
|1.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|1
|1
|1.0
|Forbes, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Harden, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Jones, MEM
|1
|1
|1.0
|McDaniels, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Melton, MEM
|1
|1
|1.0
|Milton, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Moody, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Morant, MEM
|1
|1
|1.0
|Niang, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Porter, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Powell, DAL
|1
|1
|1.0
|Reed, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Russell, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
BLOCKS PER GAME
|G
|BLK
|AVG
|Jackson, MEM
|1
|7
|7.0
|Gobert, UTA
|1
|3
|3.0
|Green, GS
|1
|3
|3.0
|McDaniels, MIN
|1
|3
|3.0
|Siakam, TOR
|1
|3
|3.0
|Edwards, MIN
|1
|2
|2.0
|Finney-Smith, DAL
|1
|2
|2.0
|Powell, DAL
|1
|2
|2.0
|VanVleet, TOR
|1
|2
|2.0
|Achiuwa, TOR
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bane, MEM
|1
|1
|1.0
|Barnes, TOR
|1
|1
|1.0
|Barton, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Beverley, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Cousins, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Embiid, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Harden, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Harris, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Iguodala, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Jokic, DEN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Kuminga, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Mitchell, UTA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Payton, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Porter, GS
|1
|1
|1.0
|Reed, PHI
|1
|1
|1.0
|Towns, MIN
|1
|1
|1.0
|Trent, TOR
|1
|1
|1.0
|Whiteside, UTA
|1
|1
|1.0
|Adams, MEM
|1
|0
|0.0
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.