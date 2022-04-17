INCLUDES GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 15, 2022

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Maxey, PHI11453838.0
Edwards, MIN11283636.0
Mitchell, UTA110103232.0
Morant, MEM18163232.0
Poole, GS1973030.0
Towns, MIN11152929.0
Bogdanovic, UTA11122626.0
Harris, PHI1952626.0
Jokic, DEN11212525.0
Barton, DEN11022424.0
Brooks, MEM1772424.0
Brunson, DAL1952424.0
Siakam, TOR1952424.0
Beasley, MIN1832323.0
Dinwiddie, DAL16102222.0
Harden, PHI1662222.0
Anunoby, TOR1902020.0
Embiid, PHI1591919.0
Thompson, GS1701919.0
VanVleet, TOR1701818.0
Bane, MEM1621717.0
Curry, GS1531616.0
Wiggins, GS1631616.0
Barnes, TOR1471515.0
Bullock, DAL1521515.0
McDaniels, MIN1531515.0
Finney-Smith, DAL1441414.0
Clarke, MEM1611313.0
Conley, UTA1601313.0
Green, GS1511212.0
Jackson, MEM1441212.0
Beverley, MIN1401010.0
Clarkson, UTA1421010.0
Hyland, DEN1401010.0
Kleber, DAL1241010.0
Milton, PHI1331010.0
Morris, DEN1411010.0
Russell, MIN1251010.0
Achiuwa, TOR13199.0
Trent, TOR12399.0
Bjelica, GS13288.0
Gordon, DEN13288.0
Niang, PHI13088.0
Boucher, TOR13077.0
Cousins, DEN12277.0
Green, DEN12177.0
House, UTA13077.0
Jones, MEM13077.0
Anderson, MEM12266.0
Looney, GS12266.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Clarke, MEM67.857
McDaniels, MIN56.833
Green, GS57.714
Poole, GS913.692
Barnes, TOR46.667
Maxey, PHI1421.667
Harris, PHI914.643
Towns, MIN1118.611
Anunoby, TOR915.600
VanVleet, TOR712.583
Beasley, MIN814.571
Clarkson, UTA47.571
Finney-Smith, DAL47.571
Barton, DEN1018.556
Bogdanovic, UTA1120.550
Wiggins, GS611.545
Edwards, MIN1223.522
Beverley, MIN48.500
Brooks, MEM714.500
Bullock, DAL510.500
Conley, UTA612.500
Siakam, TOR918.500
Jokic, DEN1225.480
Thompson, GS715.467
Morant, MEM818.444
Morris, DEN49.444
Bane, MEM615.400
Dinwiddie, DAL615.400
Hyland, DEN410.400
Curry, GS513.385

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Boucher, TOR111.000
Cousins, DEN111.000
Green, DEN111.000
Green, DEN221.000
Milton, PHI111.000
Nnaji, DEN111.000
Thybulle, PHI111.000
Toscano-Anderson, GS111.000
Brooks, MEM34.750
Poole, GS57.714
McDaniels, MIN23.667
Niang, PHI23.667
Maxey, PHI58.625
Harris, PHI35.600
Harden, PHI47.571
VanVleet, TOR47.571
Achiuwa, TOR24.500
Conley, UTA12.500
Curry, GS36.500
Forbes, DEN12.500
Green, GS12.500
Siakam, TOR12.500
Thompson, GS510.500
Wiggins, GS12.500
Anunoby, TOR25.400
Beasley, MIN410.400
Beverley, MIN25.400
Finney-Smith, DAL25.400
Kleber, DAL25.400
Towns, MIN25.400

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Bane, MEM221.000
Barton, DEN221.000
Bogdanovic, UTA221.000
Bonga, TOR221.000
Bullock, DAL221.000
Clarkson, UTA221.000
Cousins, DEN221.000
Curry, GS331.000
Edwards, MIN881.000
Finney-Smith, DAL441.000
Kleber, DAL441.000
Looney, GS221.000
Maxey, PHI551.000
Milton, PHI331.000
Russell, MIN551.000
Siakam, TOR551.000
Towns, MIN551.000
Mitchell, UTA1011.909
Poole, GS78.875
Harden, PHI67.857
Brunson, DAL56.833
Gobert, UTA56.833
Harris, PHI56.833
Embiid, PHI911.818
Jackson, MEM45.800
Morant, MEM1620.800
Barnes, TOR79.778
Beasley, MIN34.750
McDaniels, MIN34.750
Trent, TOR34.750

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Gobert, UTA12151717.0
Embiid, PHI14111515.0
Towns, MIN1491313.0
Clarke, MEM1481212.0
Barnes, TOR1281010.0
Jokic, DEN1461010.0
Wiggins, GS11899.0
Whiteside, UTA13588.0
Anunoby, TOR12577.0
Brunson, DAL12577.0
Looney, GS13477.0
McDaniels, MIN14377.0
Anderson, MEM11566.0
Barton, DEN10666.0
Beverley, MIN11566.0
Bullock, DAL10666.0
Conley, UTA11566.0
Green, GS11566.0
Harris, PHI11566.0
Mitchell, UTA12466.0
O'Neale, UTA13366.0
Vanderbilt, MIN11566.0
Beasley, MIN11455.0
Bogdanovic, UTA10555.0
Finney-Smith, DAL11455.0
Gordon, DEN13255.0
Harden, PHI12355.0
Powell, DAL14155.0
Achiuwa, TOR11344.0
Dinwiddie, DAL10444.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Harden, PHI11414.0
Green, GS199.0
Russell, MIN199.0
Barnes, TOR188.0
Dinwiddie, DAL188.0
Morant, MEM188.0
Siakam, TOR177.0
Beverley, MIN166.0
Edwards, MIN166.0
Harris, PHI166.0
Jokic, DEN166.0
Jones, MEM166.0
Mitchell, UTA166.0
Morris, DEN166.0
VanVleet, TOR166.0
Barton, DEN155.0
Brunson, DAL155.0
Bogdanovic, UTA144.0
Curry, GS144.0
Embiid, PHI144.0
Iguodala, GS144.0
Porter, GS144.0
Achiuwa, TOR133.0
Adams, MEM133.0
Conley, UTA133.0
Hyland, DEN133.0
McLaughlin, MIN133.0
Poole, GS133.0
Towns, MIN133.0
Anderson, MEM122.0

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Morris, DEN144.0
Jokic, DEN133.0
Bullock, DAL122.0
Clarke, MEM122.0
Green, DAL122.0
Anderson, MEM111.0
Bertans, DAL111.0
Beverley, MIN111.0
Bjelica, GS111.0
Bogdanovic, UTA111.0
Conley, UTA111.0
Curry, GS111.0
Dinwiddie, DAL111.0
Edwards, MIN111.0
Finney-Smith, DAL111.0
Forbes, DEN111.0
Harden, PHI111.0
Harris, PHI111.0
Jones, MEM111.0
McDaniels, MIN111.0
Melton, MEM111.0
Milton, PHI111.0
Mitchell, UTA111.0
Moody, GS111.0
Morant, MEM111.0
Niang, PHI111.0
Porter, GS111.0
Powell, DAL111.0
Reed, PHI111.0
Russell, MIN111.0

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Jackson, MEM177.0
Gobert, UTA133.0
Green, GS133.0
McDaniels, MIN133.0
Siakam, TOR133.0
Edwards, MIN122.0
Finney-Smith, DAL122.0
Powell, DAL122.0
VanVleet, TOR122.0
Achiuwa, TOR111.0
Bane, MEM111.0
Barnes, TOR111.0
Barton, DEN111.0
Beverley, MIN111.0
Bjelica, GS111.0
Cousins, DEN111.0
Embiid, PHI111.0
Harden, PHI111.0
Harris, PHI111.0
Iguodala, GS111.0
Jokic, DEN111.0
Kuminga, GS111.0
Mitchell, UTA111.0
Payton, GS111.0
Porter, GS111.0
Reed, PHI111.0
Towns, MIN111.0
Trent, TOR111.0
Whiteside, UTA111.0
Adams, MEM100.0

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

