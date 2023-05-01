INCLUDES GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023

SCORING AVERAGE

GFGFTPTSAVG
Booker, PHO6813721335.5
Butler, MIA6794321335.5
Curry, GS7843423633.7
Edwards, MIN5553315831.6
Young, ATL6603717529.2
Durant, PHO6564717128.5
Murray, DEN6622217028.3
Fox, SAC7703119227.4
Tatum, BOS6582616327.2
Brown, BOS6661116026.7
Jokic, DEN6572915525.8
Morant, MEM5452012324.6
Brunson, NY6562414524.2
Middleton, MIL5402611923.8
Westbrook, LAC5432211823.6
Bane, MEM6492714123.5
Bridges, BKN433189423.5
Mitchell, CLE5451311623.2
Murray, ATL546911523.0
James, LAL6522113322.2
Maxey, PHI43288721.8
Powell, LAC5362410921.8
Davis, LAL6492412520.8
Garland, CLE5352110320.6
Thompson, GS7511614420.6
Harris, PHI43458120.3
Embiid, PHI318236020.0
Lopez, MIL539109519.0
Monk, SAC7384413319.0
Barrett, NY6402611318.8
Johnson, BKN42867418.5
Towns, MIN532219118.2
Wiggins, GS7501712718.1
Jackson, MEM6353110818.0
Holiday, MIL53498917.8
Harden, PHI42396917.3
White, BOS6391010417.3
Adebayo, MIA6441510317.2
Hunter, ATL639810016.7
Russell, LAL6371010016.7
Smart, BOS6371110016.7
Dinwiddie, BKN422156616.5
Reaves, LAL634209916.5
Sabonis, SAC7491611516.4
Ayton, PHO642109415.7
Porter, DEN63669315.5
Gobert, MIN529177515.0
Gordon, DEN632199015.0
LeVert, CLE52787515.0
Hachimura, LAL633108714.5

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

FGFGAPCT
Williams, BOS2326.885
Gobert, MIN2946.630
Craig, PHO2337.622
Allen, CLE2236.611
Capela, ATL2338.605
Booker, PHO81137.591
Butler, MIA79135.585
Lopez, MIL3967.582
Martin, MIA2238.579
Hachimura, LAL3358.569
Harris, PHI3460.567
Brown, DEN2952.558
White, BOS3970.557
Bogdanovic, ATL3054.556
Ayton, PHO4277.545
Leonard, LAC2444.545
Gordon, DEN3259.542
Brown, BOS66122.541
Durant, PHO56104.538
Tillman, MEM2445.533
Antetokounmpo, MIL2853.528
Hart, NY2853.528
Johnson, BKN2855.509
Porter, DEN3672.500
Sabonis, SAC4999.495
Smart, BOS3775.493
Davis, LAL49100.490
Curry, GS84172.488
James, LAL52107.486
Murray, DEN62128.484

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

3FG3FGAPCT
Leonard, LAC610.600
Robinson, MIA1424.583
Harris, PHI814.571
Craig, PHO1120.550
Hachimura, LAL1121.524
Brown, BOS1733.515
Ingles, MIL1020.500
Jokic, DEN1224.500
Kennard, MEM816.500
Maxey, PHI1530.500
Allen, MIL1429.483
Connaughton, MIL1123.478
Mann, LAC919.474
Aldama, MEM715.467
Murray, DEN2452.462
White, BOS1635.457
Bogdanovic, ATL1533.455
Conley, MIN1022.455
Booker, PHO1431.452
Durant, PHO1227.444
Gordon, DEN716.438
Butler, MIA1228.429
Johnson, BKN1228.429
Love, MIA1535.429
Harden, PHI1433.424
Vincent, MIA1945.422
Morant, MEM1331.419
Finney-Smith, BKN717.412
Lopez, MIL717.412
Strus, MIA922.409

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FTFTAPCT
Durant, PHO4749.959
Embiid, PHI2324.958
Bane, MEM2729.931
Plumlee, LAC1314.929
Brunson, NY2426.923
Murray, DEN2224.917
Brown, DEN1011.909
Conley, MIN1011.909
Okogie, PHO1011.909
White, BOS1011.909
Gordon, DEN1921.905
Monk, SAC4449.898
Tatum, BOS2629.897
Thompson, GS1618.889
Leonard, LAC1517.882
Westbrook, LAC2225.880
Middleton, MIL2630.867
Jackson, MEM3136.861
Booker, PHO3743.860
Young, ATL3743.860
Edwards, MIN3339.846
Garland, CLE2125.840
Adebayo, MIA1518.833
Hachimura, LAL1012.833
Quickley, NY1518.833
Reaves, LAL2024.833
Curry, GS3441.829
Davis, LAL2429.828
Brogdon, BOS1316.813
Bridges, BKN1823.783

REBOUNDS PER GAME

GOFFDEFTOTAVG
Looney, GS7376910615.14
Davis, LAL618648213.67
Jokic, DEN629528113.5
Gobert, MIN518436112.2
Embiid, PHI34303411.33
James, LAL614536711.17
Sabonis, SAC731467711.0
Ayton, PHO616476310.5
Robinson, NY634296310.5
Towns, MIN56455110.2
Mobley, CLE515355010.0
Tatum, BOS65556010.0
Zubac, LAC51632489.6
Harris, PHI4926358.75
Durant, PHO6448528.67
Adebayo, MIA61437518.5
Capela, ATL61535508.33
Portis, MIL51031418.2
Claxton, BKN4527328.0
Tillman, MEM61731488.0
Hart, NY61433477.83
Jackson, MEM62027477.83
Horford, BOS6937467.67
Williams, BOS61036467.67
Westbrook, LAC5929387.6
Allen, CLE51522377.4
Porter, DEN6341447.33
Murray, ATL5927367.2
Love, MIA6240427.0
Reed, PHI41711287.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

GASTAVG
Young, ATL66110.2
Harden, PHI4358.8
Jokic, DEN6508.3
Green, GS6488.0
Holiday, MIL5408.0
Fox, SAC7547.7
Paul, PHO6467.7
Westbrook, LAC5377.4
Mitchell, CLE5367.2
Morant, MEM5357.0
Murray, ATL5346.8
Murray, DEN6416.8
Booker, PHO6406.7
Dinwiddie, BKN4266.5
Conley, MIN5326.4
Middleton, MIL5316.2
Russell, LAL6355.8
Durant, PHO6325.3
Tatum, BOS6325.3
Brunson, NY6315.2
Edwards, MIN5265.2
James, LAL6315.2
Smart, BOS6315.2
Garland, CLE5255.0
Reaves, LAL6305.0
Vincent, MIA6305.0
Curry, GS7344.9
Butler, MIA6284.7
Sabonis, SAC7334.7
Adebayo, MIA6274.5

STEALS PER GAME

GSTLAVG
Booker, PHO6142.33
Fox, SAC7152.14
Brunson, NY6122.0
Green, GS6122.0
Mitchell, CLE5102.0
Murray, ATL5102.0
Paul, PHO6122.0
Butler, MIA6111.83
Edwards, MIN591.8
Morant, MEM591.8
Anderson, MIN471.75
Tucker, PHI471.75
Smart, BOS6101.67
Young, ATL6101.67
Garland, CLE581.6
Brown, DEN691.5
Harden, PHI461.5
Maxey, PHI461.5
Sabonis, SAC7101.43
Lopez, MIL571.4
Adebayo, MIA681.33
Barrett, NY681.33
Caldwell-Pope, DEN681.33
Davis, LAL681.33
Jones, MEM681.33
Poole, GS791.29
Dinwiddie, BKN451.25
Melton, PHI451.25
O'Neale, BKN451.25
Westbrook, LAC561.2

BLOCKS PER GAME

GBLKAVG
Davis, LAL6264.33
Embiid, PHI372.33
Horford, BOS6132.17
Robinson, NY6132.17
Edwards, MIN5102.0
Jackson, MEM6122.0
Wiggins, GS7131.86
Lopez, MIL591.8
Claxton, BKN471.75
Biyombo, PHO691.5
Vanderbilt, LAL691.5
Westbrook, LAC571.4
Durant, PHO681.33
James, LAL681.33
Okongwu, ATL681.33
White, BOS681.33
Williams, BOS681.33
Huerter, SAC791.29
Mobley, CLE561.2
Booker, PHO671.17
Tatum, BOS671.17
Allen, CLE551.0
Collins, ATL661.0
Gobert, MIN551.0
Lowry, MIA661.0
Sabonis, SAC760.86
Bogdanovic, ATL650.83
Green, GS650.83
Hartenstein, NY650.83
Love, MIA650.83

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you